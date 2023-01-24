Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer purchases industrial parcel in Casa Grande
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Caesars Republic Scottsdale Announces New Opening Date
The highly-anticipated Caesars Republic Hotel in Scottsdale just poured its last remaining top floor with a new opening date slated for February 2024. Located on the corner of North Goldwater and East Highland Avenue adjacent to the premier retail shopping destination Scottsdale Fashion Square, Caesars Republic will be the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Germann Commerce Center breaks ground in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center inQueen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. “Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a preeminent...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley’s most coveted undeveloped parcel now for sale
A once in a lifetime new build opportunity is up for grabs in Arizona’s most affluent neighborhood. This property is the largest undeveloped multi-acre parcel in Paradise Valley, where options for multi-million-dollar homes with wide open land is limited. Located in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country, 85253, the lot is designated as a flat non-hillside parcel and surrounded by stunning mountain views. It’s also a short walking distance to the highly esteemed Paradise Valley Country Club.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Swanky new community proposed in PV
A 17-acre luxury community working its way through approvals in Paradise Valley features 12 luxury homes. A luxury home community has received preliminary plat approval from the town of Paradise Valley planning commission. The last step is getting approval from the town’s city council for the luxury enclave near Invergordon...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Prominent Scottsdale-area office buildings to undergo major renovation
Kierland One and Kierland Two in north Scottsdale will undergo a $29 million renovation in an effort to create an experiential office campus. The new owners of two adjacent north Scottsdale office buildings want to reimagine the assets as one “experiential office campus.”. Read the full subscription story from...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Biggest hotel openings and renos in metro Phoenix in 2023
A Vegas-style entertainment hotel that intends to host concerts. A high-end hotel from a renowned restaurateur. A downtown hotel where check-in takes place at the bar. Hotels and resorts continue to redefine what it means to stay in Phoenix, with a slate of new openings and renovations on the horizon for 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
fabulousarizona.com
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale is now open. Conveniently located just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road, this new six-story hotel is perfect for business and leisure. There are so many reasons to choose Hilton Cavasson for your next visit to Scottsdale. First, the location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Right off the Loop 101 freeway, it is a quick and easy drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and just minutes from Scottsdale Airport. You are close to everything, including major event venues like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
Amid water crisis, Rio Verde Foothills home values drop
Out past where the blacktop ends in unincorporated Maricopa County, many of the secluded homes in the Rio Verde Foothills have attractive desert views on sprawling spaces that secure serenity.
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek’s first Costco opens
Town dignitaries, company officials, and, of course, shoppers, were raring to go this morning as Queen Creek’s first Costco opened its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and Vice Mayor Jeff Brown started off the day at 7:30 a.m., with the store officially open for business at 8 a.m.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
