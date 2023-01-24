ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD proudly celebrated five students from Central High School and Lake View High School who reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) by earning the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in band, orchestra, and choir.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

City of San Angelo posts recent health inspection scores

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, the City of San Angelo released inspection scores for hundreds of eating establishments across the city. You can view the results here. "The City of San Angelo Code of Ordinances defines a food establishment as a food service establishment, a retail food store, a mobile food unit and/or a roadside food vendor. Based on the definition, a food establishment is a place that sells or serves food to the public and does not distinguish between the selling or giving away of food, nor whether the establishment is a profit or non-profit. All food establishments are inspected in accordance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules, as adopted by the City of San Angelo, and uses a demerit system of inspecting.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Jan. 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Toddler Time, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

New Angelo State University police station on its way

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University Facebook post, construction has begun at Vanderventer Plaza on the new University Police Department. The new 8,000 square foot facility will house the police department and Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Completion date is expected later this fall.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Le Coterie Society of San Angelo celebrates 40th anniversary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1983, a group of 18 African American women joined together in San Angelo to form a small sisterhood organization called the "Saturday Group." A few days after forming, the group appointed officials and changed their name to the Le Coterie Society, meaning "a circle of people with common interests or goals" in French.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam caller

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. Industry experts say robocalls are down — scam calls as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill. The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted millions of job losses, and scammers have not been immune. YouMail, which offers a robocall-blocking service, says 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in April 2020 in the U.S., down from 4.1 billion in March and 4.8 billion in February. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Maintaining mental health after the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy