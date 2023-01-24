Read full article on original website
Central HS Principal Bill Waters announces retirement
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, San Angelo's Central High School Principal Bill Waters officially announced his plans to retire at the end of the semester, with a letter to students and parents and thanking the San Angelo community. "My career as an educator has only been with SAISD....
Angelo State gears up for Rise and Teach Education Conference
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University press release, more than 150 local and area high school students are expected to attend the 2023 Rise and Teach Education Conference at Angelo State University on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Houston Harte University Center and other locations on the ASU campus.
Looking to get creative? Mayer Museum in San Angelo offers 'National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day' activities to the public
SAN ANGELO, Texas — "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day" is one of the many unique holidays that are not well-known. For the first time ever, Mayer Museum in San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with free activities for all ages from now until 5 p.m. Jan. 28. "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day is...
Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD proudly celebrated five students from Central High School and Lake View High School who reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) by earning the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in band, orchestra, and choir.
City of San Angelo posts recent health inspection scores
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, the City of San Angelo released inspection scores for hundreds of eating establishments across the city. You can view the results here. "The City of San Angelo Code of Ordinances defines a food establishment as a food service establishment, a retail food store, a mobile food unit and/or a roadside food vendor. Based on the definition, a food establishment is a place that sells or serves food to the public and does not distinguish between the selling or giving away of food, nor whether the establishment is a profit or non-profit. All food establishments are inspected in accordance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules, as adopted by the City of San Angelo, and uses a demerit system of inspecting.
Fundraising efforts for San Angelo’s first splash pads are underway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The new year came in with big projects for San Angelo. A proposal was passed during January’s San Angelo City Council meeting to support private fundraising efforts to construct splash pads at city parks. “Well, hopefully if all the funds get raised pretty quickly,...
Reyna's Tacos serves San Angelo with a new location but same familiar menu items
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A plate of three tacos is served fresh from the stove with cilantro, salsa roja, queso fresco and more ingredients on top. In San Angelo, this iconic meal can be found at Reyna's Tacos, a Mexican food truck known for its staple menu items. "This...
Mission Winds set to perform Feb. 10 at SAMFA
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mission Winds, a clarinet quartet from the United States Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, is coming to San Angelo. The quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The military...
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 20-22
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Toddler Time, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD.
New Angelo State University police station on its way
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University Facebook post, construction has begun at Vanderventer Plaza on the new University Police Department. The new 8,000 square foot facility will house the police department and Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Completion date is expected later this fall.
Photographer Robert Langham brings '10 Texas Tornados' to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Robert Langham is not your average “storm chaser”. The tornados he “catches” are full of orbiting moons, tumbling dice, misfit jigsaw pieces, barbed wire, swirling feathers. He doesn’t have to travel much further than his East Texas darkroom to get them...
San Angelo house catches fire Jan. 20, no injuries reported
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four units, one rescue truck and a battalion wagon arrived to the scene of a San Angelo house fire Jan. 20. A home on McKee Lane caught fire in the early afternoon and a third party individual made a call to the San Angelo Fire Department, who quickly arrived on scene.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Le Coterie Society of San Angelo celebrates 40th anniversary
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1983, a group of 18 African American women joined together in San Angelo to form a small sisterhood organization called the "Saturday Group." A few days after forming, the group appointed officials and changed their name to the Le Coterie Society, meaning "a circle of people with common interests or goals" in French.
Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St. Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St. Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art...
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam caller
FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. Industry experts say robocalls are down — scam calls as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill. The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted millions of job losses, and scammers have not been immune. YouMail, which offers a robocall-blocking service, says 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in April 2020 in the U.S., down from 4.1 billion in March and 4.8 billion in February. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Woman accused of pinning man against fence with vehicle outside San Angelo bar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pinned a man against a fence with her vehicle, injuring him. The San Angelo Police Department said the incident happened the night of Jan. 8 at Giz...
San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?. In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more. Residents of the faith community responded to...
Maintaining mental health after the holidays
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month - here's what you should know
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Everyday, firefighters risk their lives by entering burning buildings, rescuing victims and providing support to those who need it. They are constantly being faced with physical and mental pressures but one risk of the job is often overlooked: being diagnosed with cancer. "Luckily, whenever I...
