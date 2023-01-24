ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler ISD names Rashaun Woods as new Lions head football coach

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — There is a new leader of the Lions’ Den in Tyler, and the school district officially named Rashaun Woods the new head coach for the Tyler High School football program.

Tyler Legacy to search for new head football coach after Joe Willis announces retirement

“Nearly seven weeks since the Tyler High Head Football Coach opening occurred, and nine weeks since the regular season completed, we have recommended Coach Woods to lead the Tyler High football program,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “While his leadership intangibles matched the expectations of community members we sought advisement from, to me, his football acumen stood out, especially when looking at what he has done as a head coach at schools that were looking to return to successful status.”

Woods makes his way to East Texas via the state of Oklahoma, where he is leaving an Enid Plainsmen program that he took from winless to the playoffs.

He was an All-American wide receiver at Oklahoma State and spent time playing professional football in the NFL as well as the Canadian Football League.

Nacogdoches ISD football head coach, athletic director has stepped down

“I would like to welcome Rashaun Woods and his family to Tyler. As we talked to people about Coach Woods, you kept hearing ‘high character, great Xs & Os, and strong leader,’” Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “Combining those assets with his ability to turn struggling programs around, and lead them to success, makes him a great fit for Tyler High.”

    Rashaun Woods at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees special meeting where he was named new head coach for Tyler High
    Rashaun Woods at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees special meeting where he was named new head coach for Tyler High
    Rashaun Woods at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees special meeting where he was named new head coach for Tyler High
    Rashaun Woods at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees special meeting where he was named new head coach for Tyler High
    Rashaun Woods at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees special meeting where he was named new head coach for Tyler High

Woods replaces former Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes who resigned from his position back in December.

“My family and I are thankful and excited to be a part of the Tyler Lions community,” Woods said. “The traditions of success and pride within the Lions program are well known in the football world and beyond. I pledge my commitment to give my absolute best to every student-athlete and put them in the best position to succeed.”

Woods comes to Tyler with his wife, Jenni, and their three daughters, Taylor, Avery, and Chloe. His official start date with the district is Wednesday, Jan. 25.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

