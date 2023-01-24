ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Jesse Mooney
5d ago

Ummm all black kids parents do a better job stop depend on the government to raise your kids or TikTok or any other social media outlet. This seems to be your problem. This is why you guys are always in the news. Can’t wait to spend the government money on a new pair of kicks the new Jordans that are out or whatever basketball player is highlighted. This seems to be more important than any other agenda making sure you guys look good While you’re trying to downsize everybody else congratulations your new pair of kicks paid off for your TikTok pose. That’s all it’s worth this house somebody else views it not how you personally raise your kids or what you’re introducing the life truly sad you look at things in life this way, but it is what it is.

SalleyLuv
5d ago

Thank you so much Bradenton Police and surrounding officers who were involved in taking these thugs off the streets!!!! Good job!!!!

fox13news.com

Deputies investigating fatal Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was killed and two others were injured after two trucks collided Saturday night. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, of Lakeland, was traveling east on New Tampa Highway near the Polk Parkway around 11:55 p.m. as a Chevy truck driven by 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita was traveling westbound.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Abandoned newborn baby girl found outside Polk County mobile home park, deputies say

MULBERRY, Fla. - A newborn baby is recovering in the hospital after deputies say she was abandoned in the woods outside a Polk County mobile home park early Saturday morning. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a lady thought she heard cats screaming and fighting until about midnight on Friday. An hour and a half later she heard what sounded like a baby crying. She and her husband searched around and looked in the woods and found a baby girl.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 found dead after house fire in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead after a house fire Saturday evening in Pasco County according to a news release. The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. at a single-family home located on Hays Road in Spring Hill. Authorities say when firefighters searched the home, they found one adult person inside.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Murder suspect in Hardee County on the run

Matthew Scott Flores is on the run for an active warrant for murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate stage JTHQ77. During the investigation, the DeSoto County...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL

