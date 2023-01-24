MULBERRY, Fla. - A newborn baby is recovering in the hospital after deputies say she was abandoned in the woods outside a Polk County mobile home park early Saturday morning. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a lady thought she heard cats screaming and fighting until about midnight on Friday. An hour and a half later she heard what sounded like a baby crying. She and her husband searched around and looked in the woods and found a baby girl.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO