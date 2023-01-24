Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Princeton Community Hospital rebrands under West Virginia University
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital. Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus. CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County. “We’ve been able to build our […]
Johnson City Press
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call Home
When it comes to small towns in the South, Johnson City, Tennessee, might not be the first place that comes to mind. But this charming city nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians has a lot to offer residents and visitors alike. From natural beauty to a thriving arts and culture scene, here are just a few reasons why Johnson City is a great place to call home.
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
wjhl.com
Father/Daughter Dance coming to SWVA Cultural Center
Olivia Bailey with the SWVA Cultural Center, gives us all the details of the Father/Daughter Dance taking place on Friday February 17th in Abingdon!. For more information go to swvaculturalcenter.com/our-events.
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
WDBJ7.com
Big names set for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WDBJ/Birthplace of Country Music Release) - Nickel Creek and Margo Price are among the lineup for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup. The festival returns to Historic Downtown Bristol, Tenn./Va. for its 23rd annual event September 8-10. Other acts included in the initial lineup announcement include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Walderado, with more artists to be announced in the spring.
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
wataugaonline.com
1.8 magnitude earthquake measured near Fleetwood this morning
An earthquake near Fleetwood in Ashe County was recorded early this morning. The 1.8 quake was centered at 6.0 miles south-southeast of West Jefferson and 13.4 miles east-north-east of Boone at 4:09 am, according to the United States Geological Society. The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was...
Action News Jax
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
