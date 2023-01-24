Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
AFC Championship Game prediction: Bengals-Chiefs picks against the spread
Cincinnati Bengals (+1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS; Under 48: My usual hesitancy about selecting the Chiefs is off the table this week. That would be the point spread. K.C. is 5-12-1 against the number this season including last week’s non-covering victory over the Jaguars. The Chiefs remarkably are home underdogs here because of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Seven of the Chiefs’ 27 points came on a 98-yard drive led by Chad Henne when Mahomes was being treated for his injury. Kansas City scored just 10 points in the second half — though an ailing, taped-up Mahomes did manage a 75-yard drive capped by...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Offseason edition No. 1
We have reached the time for our first off-season edition of the Big Blue View Mailbag. So, let’s see what New York Giants questions we can answer as we begin the wait for the 2023 season. Andrew Graf asks: First time writing in, but a long-time viewer of your...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Big Blue View
Why The Giants Need To Keep Julian Love
While most of the attention early in the Giants offseason will be fixed on contract extensions for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkey, we know the Giants have a long list of unrestricted free agents beyond those two. PFF recently published an article listing one free agent each team could not...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/28: Joe Judge not well-liked by New England players, more headlines
2023 NFL mock draft tracker, 1.0: Wide receiver for Giants, but which one?. Former Giants coach Joe Judge will be back on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff next season, but he will not be the team’s quarterback coach. There is word that Judge not only clashed with Jones, but was not well-liked in the Patriot locker room.
Big Blue View
Evan Engram, finally a WR
During his five (5) years here, many Giants fans wondered why Engram wasn't used as a WR instead of a TE. I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere in Giants-land, but after playing the large majority of snaps at TE playing under three different coaches (McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge), it took a real HC (Pederson) to employ Evan Engram as a WR.
Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday
Big Blue View
Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney to interview for Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Another New York Giants coach could be on the move in 2023. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will interview to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next offensive coordinator. Tierney, 36, has been steadily working his way up the coaching ladder since...
Big Blue View
Giants sign David Sills, Terrell Burgess to reserve/futures contracts
The New York Giants announced on Thursday that wide receiver David Sills and defensive back Terrell Burgess are returning to the team on reserve/futures contracts. Sills, 26, is a favorite of quarterback Daniel Jones. He began the season as a starter and caught 11 passes in nine games. Sills played...
