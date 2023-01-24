The Andrea Riseborough conspiracy generates fitting levels of suspicion for what sounds like an Oscar-baiting movie

Read full article on original website
Romcom Queens Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston set to body swap in Margot Robbie-produced comedy
As long as there’s a film industry, they’ll be body-swap movies, and that tried and tested formula could break Margot Robbie’s recent spell of bad luck at the box office. Hot off the press over at Deadline is news that the soon-to-be Barbie star will produce a...
The Andrea Riseborough conspiracy thickens after claims her surprise Oscar nomination may have been illegal
Just when you thought it was safe to take off that foil hat in the aftermath of the recently-announced nominees for the upcoming Academy Awards, the Andrea Riseborough conspiracy has evolved into the realms of illegality. After a grassroots campaign that saw her win the backing of a suspiciously large...
The 10 best movies like ‘The Notebook’
Nearly 20 years after it was released in 2004, The Notebook remains one of the most popular romantic dramas of all time, gaining a large cult following that’s lasted till the present day. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name, the film follows a wealthy girl named...
The 10 best movies like ‘Gone Girl’
Gone Girl remains one of the most chilling psychological thrillers ever released. The 2014 film was met with widespread acclaim, with much of the praise being showered on leading lady Rosamund Pike. The British actress was already well-known at the time, having been a Bond girl and starring in many notable projects, but it was her performance in the David Fincher-directed project that would earn her an Academy Award nod.
The sequel to a series that was already a reboot of a movie that got a sequel and a series breaks records on streaming
The well of creativity has been running dry in Hollywood for a long time now, but there aren’t many properties out there that sum up the way just about anything can be reinvented better than the expanded Teen Wolf franchise. Michael J. Fox’s classic 1985 high school comedy was...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?
Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained
Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
Controversy magnet Gina Carano unironically calls for humanity ‘to be gentle with one another’
If you were seeking out somebody to dispel words of wisdom urging all of humanity to display kindness and empathy with one another, then there’s surely no way Gina Carano would be anywhere near the top of that list. After all, the former Star Wars actress’ personal and political...
Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Nick Offerman before
Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode three, ‘Long Long Time.’. The Last of Us on HBO has certainly drawn itself quite the crowd since its debut in mid-January, and it only seems to be growing thanks to a riveting plot and stellar performances. Series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have certainly pulled their weight in the post-apocalyptic drama, but a new arrival on the scene stole the show in a quite literal sense, that being Nick Offerman in his role as Bill.
A calamitous bomb destined to lose $150 million eyes a shock box office upset over ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Even though Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has already secured its status as the biggest box office bomb of 2022, the commercial disaster and pretentious ode to Hollywood excess is still playing in theaters around the world. Predicted to need at least $250 million in ticket sales to break even, the...
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Where does ‘Poker Face’ take place, and where was it filmed?
If you haven’t heard of Poker Face, you must be avoiding the internet like the plague, because it’s all anyone’s talking about right now. From Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson comes comedy drama unlike any other. Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress with the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. One fateful day, she leaves her mundane life behind to travel in search of new mysteries to solve. The series is a character-driven, case-of-the-week drama that closely adheres to the ‘howcatchem’ formula that was popularized by crime drama Columbo, which stars Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo.
The 10 best underrated horror movies of the 1980s, ranked
You could make an argument that the 1980s was the golden age of horror. Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Michael Myers were all going strong, wreaking havoc on their respective movie franchises and shocking audiences loving every minute. Because of the popularity of the genre, there were more and more movies being made every day, attempting to cash in on the audience’s growing fascination with the horrific. In turn, there have been dozens of truly great 1980s horror movies lost to history. Which is why we’ve compiled this list, ranking the ten best underrated horror movies of the 1980s.
Original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has died at 64
Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to portray now iconic character Wednesday Addams, has died at the age of 64. Loring became synonymous with the character of Wednesday Addams when she starred in the popular 1960s series The Addams Family. The role of Wednesday Addams is now portrayed to critical acclaim by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series Wednesday. Christina Ricci also portrayed the character in the popular Addams Family movies from the 1990s.
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie
After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
What is the song playing on Bill’s radio in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3?
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us continues to utilize real-life music interpolated with the original game’s soundtrack, with the third episode seeing a series of familiar tunes and tracks. Around the 21st minute mark as we begin to...
Where does ‘The Last of Us’ episode three take place?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three. After episode two’s intense ending, we knew episode three of HBO Max’s The Last of Us was bound to be a good one. And the new episode is more than good; already, it’s being praised as one of the best episodes aired on television just moments after airing.
Will Jennifer Lopez return for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ sequel?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shotgun Wedding‘s ending. Jennifer Lopez returning for a Shotgun Wedding sequel is certainly a valid question, but frankly, it’s not the one we should be asking ourselves. Amid lackluster critical reception and a mixed fan response — when it comes to this Prime Video rom-com, the first thing we’ve got to discuss is the prospect of a sequel to begin with.
