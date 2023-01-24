Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Ember Urban Eatery closing after 10 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Local restaurant Ember Urban Eatery is closing its doors after 10 years of service. Rob and Shelly Odendahl, who opened the restaurant together on Dec. 2, 2013, confirmed that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be the restaurant’s final day of operation with the following statement:. “Saturday, January...
cbs4indy.com
Vida, Livery named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis dining scene is not one to be overlooked — as proven in a new list of the best places to eat in the country. Vida (no. 37) and Livery (no. 91) earned spots on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to eat in the U.S. list.
cbs4indy.com
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include:. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch. 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180. Greenwood, IN 46143. Ascension Medical Group St....
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
cbs4indy.com
Quick cold blast after mild weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for the cold air to arrive at the start of the upcoming week!. Saturday night, see periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow. Be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Indiana boy reunited with dog lost in New Mexico after five days
INDIANAPOLIS- An Anderson, Indiana family has been reunited with its dog that went missing five days ago in New Mexico. It all started Sunday night in New Mexico when the family was on a cross-country road trip. The family dog, Sky, got loose while they were making a pit stop.
cbs4indy.com
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon...
cbs4indy.com
Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington student stabbed early January
INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Columbus came together for a rally in support of the Asian community. The event comes after an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was stabbed in the head earlier this month. Court documents say the crime was racially motivated. “ I ask you to check your...
cbs4indy.com
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police found over 230 grams of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana at an Edinburgh home after a four-month investigation, the Edinburgh Police Department said. EPD explained that it used their two newly-formed narcotics teams throughout the investigation to find drugs during traffic stops on people...
cbs4indy.com
Woman dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way. Officers reported finding...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side was involved in Broad Ripple shots fired incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects are in the hospital after an IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, IMPD said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the area after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.
cbs4indy.com
Westfield-Washington Schools to expand
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield-Washington Schools are expanding as many of their schools reach near capacity. Their development plan is known as Destination Westfield. “We’re at a point now where it’s time for us to continue to change and grow as a district,” said Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Brian Tomamichel in a video posted to YouTube.
cbs4indy.com
2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%
INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dead after off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died in an off-road vehicle accident Saturday. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were called Saturday morning to the 1200 block of West McClure Road on reports of a man who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, officials found 46-year-old Martinsville...
cbs4indy.com
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield Central High School student died in a car crash Saturday night in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the student as 17-year-old Dylan Palmer. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of C.R. 500 N. and...
