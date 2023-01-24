Read full article on original website
La Crosse County sees an uptick in overdose deaths
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Within the first two weeks of 2023, La Crosse County has seen five potential drug overdose deaths. “The reason we call them potential is because we have to have an autopsy and toxicology performed,” La Crosse County Corner Beth Lubinski said. “That takes several months to get confirmation, but what we’re seeing is drug paraphernalia on scene and we believe that there’s more than likely fentanyl in that in those substances.”
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Apartment damaged in La Crosse structure fire Friday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment Friday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Jan. 27, 2023 La Crosse firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at around 2:13 p.m. located at 809 Winneshiek Road.
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
City of La Crosse to open warming shelter due to expected cold weather
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With severe cold weather in the forecast, the City of La Crosse is opening up a daytime warming shelter. The South Side Neighborhood Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Thursday, Feb. 2. The dates are subject to change depending on the weather.
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Laced fentanyl overdose cases spike in La Crosse
A Coulee Region Health Care Provider is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there is a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of January alone. One Gundersen healthcare...
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
