Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer purchases industrial parcel in Casa Grande
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek’s first Costco opens
Town dignitaries, company officials, and, of course, shoppers, were raring to go this morning as Queen Creek’s first Costco opened its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and Vice Mayor Jeff Brown started off the day at 7:30 a.m., with the store officially open for business at 8 a.m.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Germann Commerce Center breaks ground in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center inQueen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. “Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a preeminent...
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
roselawgroupreporter.com
More industrial planned in Buckeye
The city of Buckeye may be getting another parcel of land dedicated to light industrial uses. The Buckeye Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 24 recommended for approve a plan to rezone 54 acres from heavy industrial to light industrial. Andrea Marquez, senior planner for special projects for the city,...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among 5 markets with biggest home price decrease
The housing market decelerated throughout 2022 creating more opportunities for homebuyers, in stark reversal of the frenzied seller's market of the previous year, according to the RE/MAX® National Housing Report for December 2022. The year's most telling stats were punctuated in December: Home sales were down 38% from a year ago while the number of homes for sale was up 69% in the report's 53 metro areas. And Phoenix was in the mix, ranking No. 5 for the biggest year-over-year home price decrease and No. 2 for biggest increase in listings.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Jan. 28
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 20 food booths/trucks alone and a bounce house for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Armor Fashion Shop, Anna's Homemade Treasures and Archer King designs, LLC.
Dunkin’ Set to Start Slinging Donuts at Fifth Mesa Outpost
The company, by way of franchisee Quality Brand Group LLC, recently received approvals for its signage.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
AZFamily
Federal Trade Commission warning public of auto sales fees
How fake property owners are trying to sell land that’s not theirs. Alan Silvers had a bad feeling about a person selling their land. He did some investigating and learned later the person wasn't the real landowner. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated:...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
KTAR.com
Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February
PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise. First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.
12news.com
'I'm afraid our aquifers would dry up': Why well owners are worried about Rio Verde getting new standpipe
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Michael Miola uses 100,000 gallons of water every month. And no amount of conserving, recycling or reusing water can help him. Miola owns Silver Spurs Equine. It's 60 acres and 200 horses. He breeds horses for clients worldwide. Each horse drinks about 18 gallons of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
roselawgroupreporter.com
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
Comments / 0