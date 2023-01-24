Read full article on original website
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
Starting next month, PSE&G customers will see lower gas bills
🔴 Starting Feb. 1, PSE&G will lower gas supply charges by 23%. 🔴 PSE&G customers can save an average of $15 a month on their bill. 🔴 Lower gas bills will help provide some relief to customers still struggling financially. Looking to save a few bucks on...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Boy In Hamilton Township Area
Police in the Mays Landing area are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Hamilton Township Police say they are looking to find Ivan Valdez, 16. He's said to possibly be in the area of Oakcrest Estates. Police describe Valdez as 6'0" tall, weighing 160 pounds with...
A new app will help fight human trafficking in New Jersey
🔴 A new app to fight human trafficking is being developed. 🔴 The app will help law enforcement investigate sex and forced labor trafficking. 🔴 Human trafficking is described as a $150 billion-a-year criminal enterprise. Federal homeland security officials and researchers at Montclair State University are developing...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
The Most Adorable NJ & PA Rescue Dogs Will Be Featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX. It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.
61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold
Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games. The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you...
Lucky 777 Hits in New Jersey Lottery and Thousands of Players Win Cash
What happens when a whole bunch of New Jersey residents all play the same lucky number - and that number hits?. Well, the New Jersey Lottery has to pay out a record single-day prize amount!. Thursday night, in the lottery's Pick 3 game, the winning numbers were 7-7-7. On top...
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
Danny Devito’s Pork Roll Sandwich Order Is Not So Jersey Of Him
If you’re from New Jersey, I know you have a go-to pork roll order. We all have gone to our local bagel shops, super hungover early on a Sunday morning with our orders ready to go. For me personally, it’s so simple. If we were going down the pork...
Maryland May Get 4-Day Work Weeks With New Proposed Bill. Should NJ Do The Same?
Is a massive shift in workplace culture on the horizon? It may be in Maryland!. We're talking 4-day work weeks! This is has been a growing topic of discussion in recent years, and it seems to be picking up steam with serious consideration. Maryland lawmakers have just introduced a bill...
