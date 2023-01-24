Read full article on original website
How Kenya Barris assembled an all-star cast for his rom-com You People
Kenya Barris is no stranger to starry projects. The writer-producer, 49, has built an impressive resume on TV, from developing America's Next Top Model to launching Black-ish and its entire universe of connected spinoffs. But now, the Los Angeles native is making his film directorial debut, directing a stacked cast in the Netflix comedy You People.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Jason Segel is totally down for a How I Met Your Father cameo: 'Those people changed my life'
Raise a glass: Jason Segel is down to bar-hop from MacLaren's Pub to Pemberton's Bar again. The actor starred as the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. Now he has revealed that he'd be open to reprising the character for a cameo on its Hulu spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, if the opportunity presents itself. The reason? He loves the team behind it.
Annie Wersching — actress best known for 24, Runaways, TheLast of Us video game — dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her work in 24, Bosch, Runaways and voicing the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband,...
Original Firestarter star Drew Barrymore slams Razzies for nominating remake's child actor: 'It's bullying'
Original Firestarter actress Drew Barrymore has a burning distaste for the Razzies after the controversial awards body — which honors the worst movies of the year — nominated 12-year-old child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her performance in the 2022 remake of the Stephen King horror story. "I...
2023 SCAD TVfest to honor Wes Bentley, Craig Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar
The SCAD TVfest is back in action (and in person). The Savannah College of Art and Design's annual event, which celebrates all things television and streaming, will return to Atlanta Feb. 9-11, the fest announced today. It also announced its star-studded lineup for the event, now in its 11th year.
The Mysterious Benedict Society cancelled at Disney+ after 2 seasons
Looks like the world will have to remain in peril as The Mysterious Benedict Society is being broken up by Disney+. After two seasons, the streaming service has cancelled the series based on the popular children's books Trenton Lee Stewart and starring Tony Hale. The YA book series, originally published...
Jennifer Lopez says she nearly fell off a cliff filming a Shotgun Wedding stunt with Josh Duhamel
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel nearly took 'til death do us part literally after a stunt in their new movie, Shotgun Wedding, went very, very wrong. The singer and actress, who stars as bride-to-be Darcy in the rom-com, revealed during a recent game of "Who's Who?" with BuzzFeed Celeb that she was shooting a stunt with Duhamel, who plays her fictional fiancé Tom, when she nearly fell off the edge of a cliff.
The Kid Laroi fights and makes up with a doll in 'Love Again' music video
Life-sized dolls are really having a moment in pop culture, and Aussie rapper The Kid Laroi is just the latest to hop on the uncanny-valley trend. In his wild new music video for his song "Love Again," the singer canoodles, caresses, fights with, and later makes up with a life-sized doll. Check it out for yourself below.
Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn't see a movie with Sarah Michelle Gellar for 15 years after she spoiled a classic
Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed the hefty price she had to pay for accidentally spoiling a movie for Freddie Prinze Jr. The actress, who stars in Paramount+'s new series Wolf Pack, said her husband wouldn't see a movie with her for 15 years after she let a crucial detail slip while they were watching M. Night Shyamalan's classic 1999 film The Sixth Sense together.
Gerard Butler says a freak accident 'almost killed' Hilary Swank on the P.S. I Love You set
Gerard Butler went from heartthrob to near heart-stopper on the set of the 2007 romantic comedy P.S. I Love You. The actor recently revealed that he has mostly fond memories of making the movie with Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank — except for that time he "almost killed her" with a crocodile clip and a pair of suspenders.
Turner Classic Movies hosts allay fears for network's future: 'All is well'
Through the rise of cable, the golden age of prestige TV, and the pivot to streaming, one network has remained a cozy place to hang your hat — Turner Classic Movies. Founded in 1994 by media mogul Ted Turner, the network's mission is unique: to program around-the-clock viewing of uncut, commercial-free classic films. They air along with insightful introductions by knowledgeable hosts (beginning with TCM's founding father Robert Osborne), and are organized around new themes each month. It's film school from the comfort of your couch.
Jane Fonda is worried about a new Barbarella starring Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney is trading Euphoria for fatal sexual pleasure — and Jane Fonda has some thoughts. In October, EW confirmed that Sweeney is partnering with Sony Pictures for a new Barbarella film. Fonda originally starred as the titular space babe in a 1968 film from then-husband director Roger Vadim based on the French comic-book series of the same name.
