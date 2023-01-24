Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods Responds To TikToker Critiquing Her “Overpriced” Clothing Brand: Watch
@thestellawilliams gave her honest opinion on several dresses on social media, earning her a candid response from the brand owner herself. Despite the endless resources celebrities have at their disposal to make their brands top quality for their fans, they still end up missing the mark. In the past, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian criticized for various products she’s released. Her little sister Kylie Jenner’s swim line was also an infamous fail. Now, the latter’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, is being accused of releasing “overpriced” clothing – according to one TikToker, anyway.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Reference
“Munch” took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn’t believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla. It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Remembers Pharrell Taking A Pay Cut To Help Produce His First Album
The Neptunes icon was charging $100K a track at the time of T.I.’s “I’m Serious,” which the Atlanta trap star couldn’t afford. T.I. recently recalled Pharrell’s help producing his debut album I’m Serious, for which he took a pay cut. While the Neptunes producer charged about $100K per song in certain instances around this time, he set that aside for Tip. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the Atlanta native expressed his gratitude for P.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Hints At New Music After 6 Singles Go Platinum
Fif could have some new heat on the way after half a dozen of his singles are certified platinum. 50 Cent could come through with a new project in the near future or at least a new single. The rapper took to Instagram to hint at his return to the studio shortly after earning six additional platinum certifications to his collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Cole’s “Procrastination (Broke)” Producer Originally Made Beat With André 3000 In Mind
The producer for J. Cole’s “Procrastination (Broke)” says that he was thinking of André 3000 when he made the song. Bvtman, the producer who contributed the beat for J. Cole’s latest single, “Procrastination (Broke),” says he made it with André 3000 in mind. The Brooklyn artist discussed the making of the beat with HipHopDX for a new interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”
During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Married In LA, Music Video Filmed During Ceremony: Report
One of the 26-year-old’s team members allegedly told Media Take Out that the marriage was legal. Despite all their recent drama, it seems as though Chrisean Rock was right about her marriage prediction. The Crazy In Love star has obviously made it known that she would love for Blueface to put a ring on her finger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zay’s new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer. Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron & Ma$e Perform “Horse & Carriage” At Apollo Theater
Cam’ron and Ma$e took over the Apollo Theater on Saturday night. Cam’ron and Ma$e teamed up to perform their classic collaboration, “Horse & Carriage,” at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday. The two originally released the song nearly 25 years ago. “Imma keep...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Rips Through SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” On New Freestyle
Smoking On My Ex Pack (Freestyle) Latto put her own spin on a highlight off of SZA’s S.O.S. for her latest freestyle. While everyone immediately claimed “Kill Bill” as the best song off of S.O.S., “Smokin On My Ex Pack” was another highlight that showcased SZA in a new light. The record, produced by Jay Versace, found SZA coming through with bars over Roc-A-Fella-esque production.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steve-O Brings Out Bam Margera For “The Bucket List Tour”
Steve-O brought out Bam Margera on his “Bucket List Tour.”. Steve-O brought out his Jackass costar Bam Margera at one of his latest stops for his The Bucket List Tour. TMZ has obtained video of the event in Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon. Margera taking the stage drew huge...
hotnewhiphop.com
Celly Ru Taps Mozzy, Stunna Girl, And More For “Money Family Respect” Album
West coast rap fans are sure to have a weekend full of undeniably great tunes thanks to Celly Ru’s new project. The East Sacramento-based rhymer delivered Money Family Respect on Friday (January 27), specifically describing it as his “most passionate album to date.”. The “HellGang” hitmaker is obviously...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Spent An Outrageous Amount On NYC Hotel Room During Apollo Concerts
Drizzy went all out during his time in New York City. Drake had New York City on lock last weekend during his back-to-back concerts at the Apollo. The rapper pulled out all of the stops during the show. He recreated his childhood bedroom and brought out special guests like 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.
hotnewhiphop.com
CRIMEAPPLE Becomes “El Cantante” On New Album
CRIMEAPPLE just released his latest album, El Cantante, following an incredibly prolific 2022. Moreover, the last full-length we heard from the Jersey rapper was the 9-track Sin Cortar in collaboration with DJ Muggs. While APPLE has some help on El Cantante, he mostly takes full control of what he’s putting on wax.
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Have Fun On TikTok With Son Noah
The couple sang one of their songs and tried to determine who was who in the relationship in some cute videos. Big Sean & Jhené Aiko just shared some cute TikTok videos with their son, Noah. While he was born in November of 2022, we haven’t seen much from the family since then. Moreover, the two artists spent a lot of time recently focused on their child, and are still giving him a lot of love.
hotnewhiphop.com
SG Lewis Nabs Ty Dolla $ign & Lucky Daye Features On Sophomore Album, “AudioLust & HigherLove”
For months now, SG Lewis has been teasing fans with singles like “Vibe Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye as well as “Infatuation.” To kick off 2023, the UK-born artist finally unleashed his long-awaited sophomore album, AudioLust & HigherLove on Friday (January 27).
Comments / 0