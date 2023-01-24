ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Bucks Man Sought

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
Jordan Benoit Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police Department

A Bucks County man has been missing for over a week, and police are asking for the public's aid in bringing him home.

Jordan Benoit, a 24-year-old Warminster man, left his home in the township on Sunday, Jan. 15, and has not been seen since, authorities said in a statement.

Police said they are concerned for Benoit's mental health, and that while he left his home with his cell phone, it has since been deactivated. While his phone was still in service, his last known location was in Philadelphia, they added.

Benoit is about 5-foot-8, weighing about 150 pounds with black eyes and black hair, officials said. If spotted, call Warminster Township Police at 215-672-1000.

