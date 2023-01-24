SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

Stetson Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190 pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia. But even after wrapping up his collegiate career as a legend, the controversies have seemed to follow Bennett.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO