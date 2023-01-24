SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

Read full article on original website
Why Stetson Bennett Isn’t Going to Compete in the Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett's "rags to riches" story has prompted him to become one of the more polarizing players in the sport of college football. The 5"11, 190 pound quarterback has had his size, skill, and even age frequently come into question during his time in the spotlight at Georgia. But even after wrapping up his collegiate career as a legend, the controversies have seemed to follow Bennett.
Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue eye 2nd win over Michigan St.
Top-ranked Purdue finishes consecutive games against teams from the state of Michigan on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after Panthers pick Frank Reich
Numerous players went to bat for interim head coach Steve Wilks to be named full-time coach of the Carolina Panthers. The job, however, went to Frank Reich. One day after the Panthers announced Reich as their selection, Wilks said he was honored to be coach of the team. He went 6-6 after replacing fired coach Matt Rhule.
Bills LB Matt Milano replaces T.J. Watt on Pro Bowl roster
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named to the AFC roster for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, the team announced Friday. Milano will take the place of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury. Milano, who is headed to his first Pro Bowl, was...
District Girls Soccer: Pace squeezes past haunting foe Navarre on the road, moves to Final
Third time's the charm is an idiom that's as old as time. Yet for the Pace girls soccer team and its seniors, it took a fourth time to construct the magic needed take down a rival. Navarre has ended the Patriots' season during districts each of the last three years. This time...
