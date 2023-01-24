Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knockdown fire at Church in the Barn south of Oroville Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews knocked down a fire at the Church in the Barn in the 2700 block on Highway 70 south of Oroville on Saturday. Crews have conducted a primary search that showed all clear. A secondary search is underway. CAL...
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
Plumas County News
Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust
CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
krcrtv.com
Two teens arrested after stabbing at Chico 7-Eleven on Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. — Two teenagers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested after a stabbing at a 7-Eleven in Chico on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said dispatchers received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about two people stabbed outside of the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. The suspects had fled the area prior to officers' arrival, however, witnesses were able to tell police the direction the suspects ran.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Sheriff OES will be assessing storm damage
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s OES and Glenn County Public works will be meeting with Cal-OES and FEMA representatives to assess the damages from the Jan. 2023 storms. “The damage assessment is an important step in the process for requesting State and Federal recovery assistance for...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise damaged sign removal program
PARADISE, Calif. - Literal signs of the Camp Fire wreckage are still scattered across town, but now there is a plan to help businesses remove them. The first step for businesses to remove a sign is to fill out an application, and the Town of Paradise Commercial Sign Removal Program is offering grants to the first applicants and will pay for any damaged signs or undamaged signs located next to a vacant lot to be removed.
krcrtv.com
Rolling Hills Casino armed carjackers sentenced to state prison
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people involved in an armed carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October of last year have been sentenced. The Tehama County District Attorney's Office says the three suspects—Joseph J. Lodge, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza and Karla G. Ortega-Pahua—were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff to honor its Chinese-American history
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A new street sign will be unveiled Saturday honoring the city's Chinese-American history. On Saturday morning, a new street sign will be unveiled to remember the history of what used to be the city's once well-known Chinatown, and one group is on a mission to share that history with Tehama County.
