Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
KMJ
Lindsay Man Convicted in Child Molestation Case 30 Years After the Crime
TULARE, COUNTY, CA (KMJ) – A 65-year-old man originally from Lindsay, is convicted of child molestation in Tulare County, 30 years after the crimes. On January 24, 2023, in Department 17 of the Tulare County Superior Court, South. County Justice Center, a jury convicted Patrick McNeil, of child molestation.
Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
KMPH.com
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in Fresno County
UPDATE: The Huron Police Department has located and arrested the suspect, Rosita Bobadilla, 22, with the help of an anonymous tip. Thank you to all who helped find her. The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision
On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
thesungazette.com
Parole denial leaves double murderer behind bars
VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago. For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020
Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
DA: 19 years in prison after deadly DUI in Visalia, was over twice legal limit
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 45-year-old man who was found to be over twice the legal DUI limit following a deadly crash in Visalia was sentenced to 19 years in state prison on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County DA’s office. Officials say 45-year-old Bryan Buhl was driving his van on Caldwell, near West Street, […]
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Reward increased for information on Goshen shooting that killed 6
Authorities are increasing the reward to find the gunmen that shot and killed six people in Tulare County.
Witnesses take the stand in Jerel Stanfield murder trial
On Thursday, jurors learned more about the events that unfolded after the shooting death of 23-year-old William Simpson back in 2013.
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
6 arrested in Clovis after human trafficking operation, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people during a human trafficking operation last week. Clovis Police officials say a Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested six men as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel. As part of the ongoing human trafficking […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
Comments / 0