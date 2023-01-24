ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

KGET

Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in Fresno County

UPDATE: The Huron Police Department has located and arrested the suspect, Rosita Bobadilla, 22, with the help of an anonymous tip. Thank you to all who helped find her. The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an...
HURON, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision

On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Parole denial leaves double murderer behind bars

VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago. For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Selma man charged after 17kg of Fentanyl-laced pills seized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Selma has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, officials with the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Court documents showed, on Jan. 4, 2023, federal and local law enforcement officers searched residences associated with 35-year-old Uriel Sotelo-Patino of Selma, who […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
CORCORAN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA

