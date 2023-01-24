ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Daryl Williams' family responds to death from RPD encounter

The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands to the Raleigh police department on Tuesday morning.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County

A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
RALEIGH, NC

