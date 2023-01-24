Read full article on original website
What is Raleigh Police Department's Proactive Patrol and is it effective?
Officers were conducting a Proactive Patrol on January 17, which ended with the death of Darryl Williams in southeast Raleigh.
cbs17
Woman wrongfully arrested in Fayetteville drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Call it a case of driving while behind the wheel of a white Nissan. Attorney Patrick Anstead said his client, 51-year-old Jacqueline McNeill, was wrongfully arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department on July 20. Police accused her of using her white Nissan Sedan in a...
WRAL
Daryl Williams' family responds to death from RPD encounter
The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands to the Raleigh police department on Tuesday morning. The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands to the Raleigh police department on Tuesday morning.
cbs17
1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Raleigh police want to question him about a hookah lounge shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month. Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
Man charged in death of 11-year-old at Raleigh parade appears in court
Raleigh police charged Landen Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving among other charges.
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
WRAL
Harnett County authorities searching for man who shot brother early Tuesday
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who shot his brother in Lillington Tuesday. According to deputies, Jeremiah Lamon Jackson, 22, shot his brother Xaiver Jackson, 30, in the abdomen at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at their family home on Old Hundred Loop. One...
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
Rocky Mount father charged after 9-month-old exposed to drugs in hotel room
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — A father was charged Wednesday with felony child abuse after he showed up at the emergency room with his unresponsive 9-month-old son. According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, Stuart Murphy, 27, of Rocky Mount, arrived at the UNC Health Nash Emergency Care Center with his baby around 1 p.m.
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
WITN
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room. Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse. Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care...
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
cbs17
Rocky Mount police arrest third person in connection with deadly fight
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced on Wednesday that a third suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that began as a fight. On Jan. 5 at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress.
WRAL
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
WITN
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center
A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
