Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools Open Enrollment Underway

(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has a limited open enrollment period lasting until February 15th. Students living outside the district will have registrations accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for select grade levels that are not already at capacity. The district says the open enrollment period is earlier than in the past to allow the administration to plan for staffing and programming needs.

