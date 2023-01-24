SPD: SUV stolen in Beacon Hill carjacking believed to be used in robbery

SEATTLE — A white SUV that was stolen from a man in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday evening may have been used in a subsequent robbery, Seattle police said.

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of South Orcas Street at 7:30 p.m. and spoke to a 51-year-old man who said two men had approached him. One man pulled out a black handgun and then removed items from the victim’s pockets.

The two men then stole the victim’s iPhone, wallet, and keys to his vehicle — a white Acura SUV. The men stole the SUV and were last seen heading westbound on South Orcas Street.

A few hours later, officers were called to an armed robbery involving men in a white SUV near the intersection of Renton Avenue South and South Barton Street near the Dunlap neighborhood.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, told police three men in a white SUV drove up to him and stopped. Two men then got out of the vehicle and one of them pointed a handgun at the victim before he was punched in the face and his headphones were stolen.

The two suspects got back into the SUV, which was last seen heading northbound on Renton Avenue South.

Officers searched for the stolen SUV and suspects in both incidents, but they have not been found.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

