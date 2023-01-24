ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD: SUV stolen in Beacon Hill carjacking believed to be used in robbery

SEATTLE — A white SUV that was stolen from a man in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday evening may have been used in a subsequent robbery, Seattle police said.

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of South Orcas Street at 7:30 p.m. and spoke to a 51-year-old man who said two men had approached him. One man pulled out a black handgun and then removed items from the victim’s pockets.

The two men then stole the victim’s iPhone, wallet, and keys to his vehicle — a white Acura SUV. The men stole the SUV and were last seen heading westbound on South Orcas Street.

A few hours later, officers were called to an armed robbery involving men in a white SUV near the intersection of Renton Avenue South and South Barton Street near the Dunlap neighborhood.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, told police three men in a white SUV drove up to him and stopped. Two men then got out of the vehicle and one of them pointed a handgun at the victim before he was punched in the face and his headphones were stolen.

The two suspects got back into the SUV, which was last seen heading northbound on Renton Avenue South.

Officers searched for the stolen SUV and suspects in both incidents, but they have not been found.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Authorities investigating after man shot, killed in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Rogers High School, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.
PUYALLUP, WA
Car thefts in Auburn alone hits 120 in January

A rash of stolen cars is prompting neighbors to take action on their own. So far this month, 120 have been reported stolen in Auburn, according to Auburn police. A spokesperson said car thefts in the triple-digits has been the new norm for months. The situation is similar in Renton....
AUBURN, WA
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
911 | Team of thieves steal cash-filled ATM from Swedish First Hill lobby

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. ATM heist: A cracker-jack...
SEATTLE, WA
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
Detectives asking for help to identify 2 robbers in Columbia City

Columbia City — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood last week. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on Jan. 11 at around 4:30 p.m., two people drove up to the woman as she was getting out of her car in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street. A man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the woman, while his accomplice remained in the driver’s seat, the report said.
SEATTLE, WA
