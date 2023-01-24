South Carolina lands elite four-star 2024 tight end out of Georgia

South Carolina’s recruiting department is on a roll.

2024 four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. Smith picked Shane Beamer’s squad over a top eight that included Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Penn State.

Smith is rated the No. 134 player and No. 6 tight end in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and gives the Gamecocks another elite prospect with which to build their latest recruiting class.

South Carolina previously received a commitment from in-state four-star offensive lineman Kam Pringle on Sunday. Pringle is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class and is the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Gamecocks in the Beamer era (No. 46 nationally).

Smith is another dynamic talent, having caught 42 passes for 684 yards and 9 touchdowns this fall as he helped Calvary Day post a 12-1 record and reach the playoffs.

South Carolina is in the process of revamping its tight end room after the transfers of Jaheim Bell (Florida State) and Austin Stogner (Oklahoma), Traevon Kenion’s retirement from football and Nate Adkins’ graduation. The Gamecocks have landed a trio of transfers at the position for 2023 in Trey Knox (Arkansas), Joshua Simon (Western Kentucky) and Nick Elksnis (Florida). Only Elksnis, though, has eligibility beyond next fall.

USC remains in the mix for five-star 2023 tight end Nyckoles Harbor, who’s expected to commit in the next few weeks. The Gamecocks also brought in three-star prospects Connor Cox and Reid Mikeska during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

South Carolina 2024 recruiting class