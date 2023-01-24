Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
KMJ
Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County
HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020
Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.
Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
Fresno leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Pastors, Faith leaders and Community Leaders will be hosting a news conference following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.
Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
KMPH.com
Fresno leaders and law enforcement react to the deadly beating footage of Tyre Nichols
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno community leaders, including clergy, law enforcement, and prosecutors reacted to the deadly beating footage of Tyre Nichols describing the video as 'horrific', which was Friday afternoon. Police Chief Paco Balderrama says he hopes this Memphis incident does not affect the trust law enforcement has worked...
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
3 arrested after stealing cars and doing donuts in north Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One adult and two teenagers were arrested for stealing vehicles and doing donuts in Fresno, officials from the Fresno Police Department said. Police say, on Tuesday night in the Walmart parking space at Shaw and Blythe avenues, three women were loading groceries into their vehicle when a man in his 20s […]
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
KMJ
Fresno Police Chief’s Statement on Tyre Nichols Video Released Friday
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama’s Statement:. I have seen the video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The actions captured in the video are not only criminal in nature, but also unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible, and I stand by the swift and decisive responses made by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis.
Visalia Police ask for help in deadly drug deal shooting
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal. Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding […]
West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
KMPH.com
Would-be copper wire thieves cause significant damage in Fresno, leave empty handed
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A truck fire at a sports complex in southwest Fresno caused extensive damage on Friday. Fire crews were called to the area of W. Jensen and S. West Avenues around 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a truck stuck on top of an underground...
