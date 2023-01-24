ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Huron Police Search for Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in Fresno County

HURON, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lassen Ave. around 9:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from...
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno Police Chief’s Statement on Tyre Nichols Video Released Friday

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama’s Statement:. I have seen the video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The actions captured in the video are not only criminal in nature, but also unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible, and I stand by the swift and decisive responses made by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
DOS PALOS, CA

