Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Board selects new superintendent
SIDNEY -- The Sidney School District Board of Education has made a verbal offer to Andrew Farber of Fremont, Neb. to be the District's next superintendent. "My family and I are very honored and excited at the opportunity to be part of the Sidney community and school system," Farber said in a written statement published by Sidney Public Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
And the winner is...!
SIDNEY -- Twenty-eight spellers assembled at West Elementary School today in a contest for to determine the best speller. The 2023 county spelling bee is a step toward the state spelling contest with the top spellers of each school in the county. The Cheyenne County Spelling is held at West Elementary School.
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff-Gering Area Awarded Class B Girls State Golf Another Four Years
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament will be in the Scottsbluff-Gering area another four years. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association making the announcement Wednesday. After a successful past couple years of hosting Class B state girls action at both Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course the area will host the event again in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Community comes together for a good cause
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - United Way of Western Nebraska held its annual Radiothon fundraiser. Volunteers answered the phone at Main Street Market and local radio stations had United Way partner agencies speaking throughout the day including ways you could win gift cards. Volunteers answered the phones from 7:00am-6:00pm on January...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Historic building rejuvenated into multi-business hub
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multi-business historic building in Downtown Scottsbluff is set to draw more traffic into the area. Powerhouse Social, a “fresh spin on a pub classic”, is set to be managed by local chef Sam Rodriguez with much of an anticipated wait. The first floor will...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter, schools delay classes Thursday
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff
Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
News Channel Nebraska
City Council supports LB712
SIDNEY -- A Bill is before the Nebraska Legislature that could help Panhandle communities with the U.S. Air Force missile update program. Sidney City Manager David Scott told the Sidney City Council Tuesday LB 712, introduced by Senators Brian Hardin (District 48) and Steve Erdman (District 47) introduced a bill first read January 18. The Bill calls for amending Section 84-612, Revised Cumulative Supplement, to include $26 million for areas affected by the missile development.
News Channel Nebraska
Historic Preservation Board awards signage grant
SIDNEY -- The Sidney Historic Preservation Board recently awarded a signage grant to Main Street Games. The signage grant funds are allocated through the City of Sidney's LB840 program. Main Street Games is a Board Game and Arcade store with more than 100 arcade games as well as a wide...
News Channel Nebraska
Moving forward: allowing for grace to grieve
SIDNEY -- A workshop is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, for those who are going through the grief of loss. The workshop, Grace to Grieve, is lead by Andrea Waitley of Iliff, Colo. "Grace to Grieve is a one-day seminar to help people move through grief," Waitley says. This seminar...
News Channel Nebraska
Fortner chooses Naval Academy
SIDNEY -- A Sidney High School Senior had a choice between the air and the sea. Gabrielle Fortner had two options to consider: the United States Air Force Academy and the United State Naval Academy. She accepted the offer from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She will work...
News Channel Nebraska
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
Comments / 0