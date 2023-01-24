Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
atozsports.com
Miami Dolphins a surprise possible landing spot for top free agent
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa intends to return to play in 2023, despite numerous concussion issues. In fact, he has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol from a concussion sustained over a month ago. A serious concern as the average player is cleared from protocol after a week, typically....
Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire
The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.
If Giants don’t re-sign Saquon Barkley, there’s a long list of replacement candidates
Examine the landscape and it is easy to understand why Giants general manager Joe Schoen will have the upper hand when he sits down with Saquon Barkley’s agent Kim Miale to talk about a new contract for the star running back. It has nothing to do with Barkley’s stature...
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: QB Daniel Jones
No pending UFA continues to divide the Giants fan base more than quarterback Daniel Jones. So let's look at cases for and against his return.
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
NFL Analysis Network
This Jets-Saints Trade Sends Zach Wilson To New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Everyone's Naming The Same Landing Spot For Steve Wilks
Despite owning a 6-6 record this season in an interim role, Steve Wilks was not named the next head coach of the Panthers. The job ultimately went to Frank Reich. On Friday morning, Wilks issued a statement on the Panthers' decision. Unsurprisingly, he's disappointed he won't be staying in ...
nfltraderumors.co
NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams
Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
New York Giants Mailbag Lite
It's our first mailbag of the off-season and it's a light one.
Ex-Giants cornerback, former Jets running back set to play in Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Jackrabbit is ready to run in the NFC Championship Game. And he’s not alone. Pro Football Talk reports the San Francisco 49ers “announced that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game.”
Commanders' OC tracker: Check here for the latest news in the offensive coordinator search
The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two days after the 2022 regular season ended after three seasons with the team. The writing was on the wall for Turner after a Washington Post story late in the season featured at least 10 Washington players unhappy with the offense. Some players felt Turner would often overthink things and had issues with play-calling.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1