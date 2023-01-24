Read full article on original website
Edgar Pippenger — PENDING
Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, of an extended illness, at home in Warsaw with his wife of 56 years and family by his side. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Jonathan G. Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, longtime resident of Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou (Greenleaf) Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan died.
Robert ‘Fred’ Holbrook — PENDING
Robert “Fred” Holbrook, 82, Warsaw, died Jan. 25, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Devon S. Dunnuck
Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and the Claypool area, died at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys (Snyder) Dunnuck. He married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
Margo B. Shidler
Margo B. Shidler, 81, Butte, Mont., and formerly of Goshen, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at St. James Hospital, Butte, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in St. Clair Shores, Mich. On Aug. 3, 1999, she married Douglas A. Shidler in Chicago, who survives. Also surviving...
Brandon L. Hepler — PENDING
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon.
Juergen Voss Declares Candidacy For District 1 Warsaw Council Seat
WARSAW — Republican Juergen Voss, owner of Open Air Garden Center, has filed his declaration of candidacy seeking the Warsaw Common Council District 1 seat. The position currently is held by Jeff Grose, who is running for Warsaw mayor as Mayor Joe Thallemer chose not to seek re-election. Voss...
Betty J. Van Scoik
Betty Jean (Barth) Van Scoik, 92, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 21, 1931. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two sons, Bud (Claudia) Van Scoik, Akron and David...
James C. Alford — UPDATED
James Clarence Alford, 88, Maitland, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, known to most as “Jim,” died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home in Maitland, Fla. He was born May 20, 1934. He married Joan Gordon on Aug. 3, 1956; Joan survives. Also surviving are son, Steve (Sherri) Alford, Athens,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, south of South Old SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Levi A. Schoettmer, 31, West CR 850S, Claypool; and Joseph D. Lawson, 41, West County Line Road, Plymouth. Schoettmer sideswiped Lawson’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
Bernadine Leiter — PENDING
Bernadine Leiter, 92, Syracuse, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at The Waters of Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
Paul G. Conley — UPDATED
Paul G. Conley, 69, Sidney, died Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Paul was born Jan. 17, 1954. On Aug. 20, 1994, Paul married Geraline (Mullins) Conley, who survives after 28 years of marriage. Also surviving are his daughters, Kathy Conley, Dayton, Ohio and Ann Conley, Warsaw;...
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
Judy Kaye Lybarger
Judy Kaye Lybarger, 79, rural Claypool, died at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Claypool. Judy was born June 19, 1943, in Hartford City, to the late Wright Carson and Wilma Jeanette (Garver) Payne. She married on Jan. 3, 1962, in Watervliet, Mich., to Jon C. Lybarger; he survives. They were married 61 years.
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder, 94, passed to the presence of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the ninth and last surviving child of Aaron and Katie Schneider Sauder. In 1952, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. On Sept. 13, 1953, he married the love of his life, Katherine “Kate” Graff, and they began their life together in Parma, Ohio. Together they would have two children, Mark and Brenda. The family moved to Elkhart, where Gene had a successful career as a CPA.
Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat Named Member Of The Month By North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber would like to congratulate Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat for being the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s January Member of the Month. Located on Main Street in North Webster, Scrub-A-Dub offers coin-operated and drop-off laundry services. Find Scrub-A-Dub on Facebook or call (574) 834-1382...
