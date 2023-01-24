ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Custodian at school arrested for threatening student with razor scraper

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
Brevard County, FL - A custodian for Brevard County Schools was arrested for allegedly threatening to harm a 14-year-old student with a razor scraper.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old James Baillargeon, who works at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when Baillargeon was cleaning a bathroom and students made comments about him.

The custodian reportedly felt disrespected and took out a razor scraper from his pocket, telling one student that he was "from the hood" and needed to be respected.

He also allegedly threatened to cut the student "into pieces."

The student reported the incident to a teacher, who then informed school administrators.

Other students reported that Baillargeon had made similar comments and held the razor scraper in a threatening manner.

Baillargeon is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm, and exhibiting a weapon on school property.

NewsRadio WFLA

