Harris County, TX

KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles

HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
KHOU

How are tornadoes ranked?

HOUSTON — National Weather Service crews in Southeast Texas were surveying destruction Wednesday after a 'Tornado Emergency' was issued for the first time Tuesday in the Houston area. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was with them as they toured the damaged areas and will have more in our evening newcasts.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO sergeant injured in deadly crash on I-45, department says

HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in a deadly crash on I-45 Sunday, the department said. The sergeant was on his way to work when he was involved in a possible head-on crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 near Gulf Bank Road, officials said. He's expected to be OK, according to HCSO.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
