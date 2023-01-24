Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A cold front is passing through the Houston area and scattered showers are tagging along with it. Because some areas are still saturated from Tuesday's severe weather, it's not taking much rain to impact some roads. Houston forecast: Flood watch issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty counties. High...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
fox26houston.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
18-wheeler blocking several westbound lanes of Katy Freeway before Taylor Street
HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler crash blocked several westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway Sunday before Taylor Street. The crash involved two vehicles and slowed down traffic coming out of downtown Houston. The crash happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. and took crews several hours to clean up because the big...
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park resumes mass service following tornado
Clean-up efforts are underway in Deer Park after Tuesday's tornado ripped through many of the town's homes and businesses.
cw39.com
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
KHOU
City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction
HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees. But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage. Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but...
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
How are tornadoes ranked?
HOUSTON — National Weather Service crews in Southeast Texas were surveying destruction Wednesday after a 'Tornado Emergency' was issued for the first time Tuesday in the Houston area. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was with them as they toured the damaged areas and will have more in our evening newcasts.
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
HCSO sergeant injured in deadly crash on I-45, department says
HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in a deadly crash on I-45 Sunday, the department said. The sergeant was on his way to work when he was involved in a possible head-on crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 near Gulf Bank Road, officials said. He's expected to be OK, according to HCSO.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0