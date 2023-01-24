Read full article on original website
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection".
NOLA.com
Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny
Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Nefertiti rolls in New Orleans East as rain mostly stayed away
The Krewe of Nefertiti rolls Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Orleans East. Queen Nefertiti III Summer Turner reigned over 200 members on 14 floats as the all-female krewe paraded to the theme 'Nefertiti Roars.'
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
NOLA.com
'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar
Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
brproud.com
Dangerously high water causes road closures during Sunday’s storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As rain swept through the capital region and surrounding areas Sunday, Jan. 29, a number of roads flooded, resulting in multiple closures. Road closures and areas with dangerously high water are listed below. East Baton Rouge Parish. The City of Baton Rouge is reporting...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29
With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Nefertiti parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radio House Roof Melted After Fire at New Orleans Square Station in Disneyland
Now that the scrim has been removed from around the radio house at the New Orleans Square train station, we can see that the building was badly burned and part of the roof has melted. The fire broke out overnight in late December. Disneyland said in a statement that nobody...
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City
Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
NOLA.com
Photos: Chewbacchus comes alive during New Orleans jaunt though Marigny, French Quarter
The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus strolls to the theme 'Let the Wookiee Win!' Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New Orleans. More than 2,000 sci-fi aficionados brought their interstellar madness to the streets of the Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter Saturday.
whereyat.com
Horses, Hops & Cops Fundraiser: Meet the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation have announced that their annual event, the Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, February 8. The event will be held at the N.O.P.D. horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Avenue in New Orleans City Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m and is free to attend.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Orleans mayor, sheriff to announce Mardi Gras route changes Monday
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will hold a joint announcement Monday afternoon to discuss restoring the city’s Mardi Gras parades to their pre-pandemic routes.
