ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny

Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar

Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville

Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring

The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29

With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Krewe of Nefertiti parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City

Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Horses, Hops & Cops Fundraiser: Meet the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

Budweiser and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation have announced that their annual event, the Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, February 8. The event will be held at the N.O.P.D. horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Avenue in New Orleans City Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m and is free to attend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy