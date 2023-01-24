ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday

Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
WORCESTER, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
Condominium sells for $215,000 in Gardner

Edward Digiovanni acquired the property at 33 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Michele Novelli on Jan. 12, 2023. The $215,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $210. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. In November 2021, a 1,024-square-foot...
GARDNER, MA
Condominium in Fitchburg sells for $335,000

Susan Snell and Kelly Snell bought the property at 96 Bridle Cross Road, Fitchburg, from Ft Hammerbeck on Jan. 12, 2023, for $335,000 which works out to $247 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. On Bridle Cross Road,...
FITCHBURG, MA
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer

Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPENCER, MA
Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves

Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
WORCESTER, MA
