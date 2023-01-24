Read full article on original website
UMass women’s basketball rolls past Duquesne for sixth straight win
PITTSBURGH – University of Massachusetts women’s basketball garnered its sixth consecutive victory after defeating Duquesne University, 83-61, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. Four Minutewomen recorded double figures in the win, led by senior Sydney Taylor with 20 points. UMass improves to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in...
RJ Luis, Dyondre Dominguez step up to lead UMass men’s basketball to 87-79 win over Duquesne
AMHERST – Without the services of its two leading scorers, Noah Fernandes and Matt Cross, members of the UMass men’s basketball team knew someone had to step up. That someone was freshman RJ Luis.
Election 2023: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno raises $146k for re-election from roster of power players
SPRINGFIELD — December was a time for giving —including giving to Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s political campaign committee which raked in $146,000 during the final month of 2022 from a who’s-who list of Western Massachusetts movers and shakers. The number brings Sarno’s cash-on-hand to $301,000,...
PVIAC Track and Field Week 6 early meet: Frontier girls, West Springfield boys put on strong showing
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Frontier girls indoor track put on a dominant showing on Sunday, ending the morning with 10 top finishers, while West Springfield boys ended with eight top finishers.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Westfield behavioral health clinic, part of statewide network, extends hours of service
WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc.’s new WellBeing Center in Westfield will fill a gap in health coverage locally, Mayor Michael McCabe said at the clinic’s grand opening last week. One of two Community Behavioral Health Centers opened by BHN on Jan. 27, it also fills a...
Chicopee wrestling claims 30th annual Mount Greylock Tournament, Frontier earns two first-place finishes
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Editors Note: All of the information published below was submitted to MassLive. But if more statistics are received, this article will be updated.
Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday
Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
PVIAC Track Week 6 Early Meet Results: Top 3 finishers from each event
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The PVIAC indoor track season continued on Sunday with an event at Smith College in Northampton. Below are the top three overall finishers for each event from early meets.
Body of Michael Gray, missing Peabody man, found on Marblehead beach
A woman walking her dog on a Marblehead beach earlier this week discovered the body of 31-year-old Michael Gray, a Peabody man who has been missing since December, authorities said. The woman found his body Thursday afternoon while walking her dog on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead across...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Bruins’ slide continues, as Hurricanes deal Boston third straight loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 13 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 942-square-foot home on Goss Hill Road in Huntington that sold for $306,000.
Condominium sells for $215,000 in Gardner
Edward Digiovanni acquired the property at 33 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Michele Novelli on Jan. 12, 2023. The $215,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $210. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. In November 2021, a 1,024-square-foot...
Condominium in Fitchburg sells for $335,000
Susan Snell and Kelly Snell bought the property at 96 Bridle Cross Road, Fitchburg, from Ft Hammerbeck on Jan. 12, 2023, for $335,000 which works out to $247 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. On Bridle Cross Road,...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer
Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla share statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla strolled to the podium pregame Saturday before his team took on the Lakers, but the Celtics coach wasn’t there to talk basketball. Mazzulla instead opened up his pregame session by addressing the killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis man beaten Jan. 7 during a traffic stop who died three days later.
Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves
Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
