California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on recent string of deadly incidents, use-of-force
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Deadly encounters with police are top of mind as the country awaits to see a video that shows police brutally beating a man in Memphis. The arrest video of Tyre Nichols is said to be reminiscent of that of Rodney King, who was beaten by four Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991.
Mountain lion known as P-81 found dead of likely vehicle strike
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A radio-collared mountain lion known as P-81 was found dead on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains following a likely vehicle strike, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Friday. What You Need To Know. P-81 is...
Turning trash to electricity in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. — Landfills in the state are required to burn gases produced by decomposing trash. Some landfills flare or destroy the gas, but Orange County Waste and Recycling is taking landfill gases from trash and turning it into electricity. In 2021, the agency said the landfill in Irvine...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
Pasadena Playhouse kicks off Sondheim celebration with student-led 'Into the Woods'
PASADENA, Calif. — Little Red Riding Hood may have strayed into unfamiliar territory but high school students across Pasadena are no strangers to Into the Woods or the words of musical theatre giant Stephen Sondheim. The inaugural Pasadena All Star Musical features student performers from Marshall Fundamental High School,...
Seafood brunch is back at WeHo staple celebrating 10 years in business
LOS ANGELES — Connie and Ted’s is celebrating 10 years serving the West Hollywood community. They are known for their fresh seafood, which is now expanding to brunch. Connie and Ted’s is at 8171 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.
Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation
LOS ANGELES — An explosion of unknown size and origin occurred Thursday in a three-story science building on the USC campus, and one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. The blast was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk,...
LGBTQ student finds haven as school confronts homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — There’s a national wave of declining college enrollment. California is no exception. Plus, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 state budget proposal, funding for community colleges could dip. Typically, community colleges don’t guarantee housing for students. Removing this barrier leads to big improvements, though,...
LA Council votes to allow 1 month grace period for tenants behind on rent
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. What You Need...
