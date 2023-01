On January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Julia Walker of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Toyota Rav4, driven by 70-year-old Faye...

