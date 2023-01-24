Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Despite ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes posts strong first half in AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at less than 100% after injuring his ankle in last weekend’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even so, the Kansas City quarterback played a mistake-free half against the Bengals, giving his team a 13-6 lead at the break. Kansas...
Wichita Eagle
JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era
It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy. The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor.
Wichita Eagle
Talking Chiefs-Bengals, AFC title game & Super Bowl with Star writers + you at 12a.m.
For the second straight year, the Chiefs and Bengals met for the AFC championship at Arrowhead, and we’re here to talk about it. Join Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, with your questions and comments. We’ll start around 12...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes postseason history, snags 4th-down pass from QB Mahomes
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to make NFL history, this time with a crucial fourth-down conversion — and touchdown — against the Cincinnati Bengals that put the Chiefs up 13-3 on Sunday. After passing Rob Gronkowski for the third highest receiving-yard total in NFL history in the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones records first career postseason sack vs. Bengals
Well, check one off the list for Chris Jones. The Chiefs’ star defensive tackle now has his first career postseason sack, a mark that had eluded Jones prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals. With the Bengals trailing 3-0 and facing a third-and-18 from...
Wichita Eagle
Why NFL refs awarded Kansas City Chiefs extra third-down attempt vs. Cincinnati Bengals
A Kansas City Chiefs drive early in the fourth quarter was aided by an extra play from the NFL officials ... who awarded the Chiefs a second shot at a third-down attempt after they came up short initially. Here’s what happened. The original third-down play was shut down —...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft
It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
Wichita Eagle
Kellen Moore FIRED: LIVE Dallas Cowboys Video Analysis NOW
FRISCO - CowboysSI.com asked the question on Friday. On Sunday, Cowboys Nation has the answer. Kellen Moore, the four-year Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, has been fired. "I don't want to play this game today,'' head coach Mike McCarthy said at the end of last week in answer to a CowboysSI.com...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice. Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game Predictions
After a week full of trash talk and injury concerns surrounding Patrick Mahomes's ankle and Travis Kelce's back, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals approach kickoff with a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Here's how the Arrowhead Report crew sees the rematch playing out. Joshua...
Wichita Eagle
JuJu Smith-Schuster Says There’s One Similarity Between Mike Tomlin, Andy Reid
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is still competing for his spot in the Super Bowl, but because his NFL career has featured some prominent names, it's always expected that he's asked about his time in the Steel City. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Smith-Schuster spoke...
Wichita Eagle
Jared Goff Had Highest Passer Rating Throwing to Tight Ends
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a great deal of comfort tossing the football to his tight ends. The team was forced to make a decision when general manger Brad Holmes decided to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. “I simply told them that, look, this is...
Wichita Eagle
Jim Nantz pays tribute to CBS colleague Billy Packer during Friday’s coverage of Farmers Insurance Open
The sports world lost a legend with the passing of longtime CBS college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who passed away Thursday at age 82. On Friday, during third round live coverage on CBS of the Farmers Insurance Open, Jim Nantz had some kind words for his friend and colleague, calling him “one of the most important figures in CBS Sports proud history.”
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC
The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Wichita Eagle
Hayden Hurst Hints At Desire To Stay In Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has played for three different franchises, but no locker room has felt closer than this one in Cincinnati. "You don't see this a whole lot in the NFL," Hurst said. "This togetherness it's mostly when you're with a team it's position groups that tend to stick together, but here it doesn't matter, everyone is friendly, everyone's hanging out, and everyone loves each other it's why we have so much success on the field."
Wichita Eagle
Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games
A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Shrine Bowl Scouting: 3 to Watch
The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are spending the week in Paradise … Nevada, that is. The Pats were one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith. New England’s staff will coach the West, while the Falcons coaches will coach the East.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Prince gives them added depth in the trenches with Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) out. For more on the AFC showdown,...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Comments / 0