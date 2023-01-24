ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

kingpiccolo
5d ago

here on the side their is no pushback from the community unlike North Buffalo where you can't go above two or three stories they're catering to the medical field instead of the people in the community money talks

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House

One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

What’s Next For Closed Jamestown Pharmacy

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy has closed their doors, and it’s making lawmakers question what is next for that location. The North Main Street Rite Aid permanently closed their doors one week ago, much to the surprise of lawmakers. The building was recently sold...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGRZ TV

Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Mozart’s road trip ends gloriously in Buffalo with BPO this weekend. Concert encores today, Sunday (1/29) afternoon.

JoAnn Falletta, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Music Director, with her committee, picks the music for the year ahead and, for the annual Mozart Birthday concerts, this year has cleverly given us a look at 22-year-old Mozart’s big road trip to Paris, to, from, and back home. Because Mozart didn’t actually land a permanent position in Paris (he apparently was a bit picky) and so ended up back home in Salzburg where his dad had to get him a job, he was sorely disappointed. But his loss is our gain.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy