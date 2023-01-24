Read full article on original website
kingpiccolo
5d ago
here on the side their is no pushback from the community unlike North Buffalo where you can't go above two or three stories they're catering to the medical field instead of the people in the community money talks
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
West Side Bazaar will soon relocate
The Expo Market on Main Street in Buffalo will soon open its doors to West Side Bazaar after several businesses were impacted by a devastating fire that happened in September.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
wnynewsnow.com
What’s Next For Closed Jamestown Pharmacy
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy has closed their doors, and it’s making lawmakers question what is next for that location. The North Main Street Rite Aid permanently closed their doors one week ago, much to the surprise of lawmakers. The building was recently sold...
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
WGRZ TV
Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
buffalorising.com
Mozart’s road trip ends gloriously in Buffalo with BPO this weekend. Concert encores today, Sunday (1/29) afternoon.
JoAnn Falletta, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Music Director, with her committee, picks the music for the year ahead and, for the annual Mozart Birthday concerts, this year has cleverly given us a look at 22-year-old Mozart’s big road trip to Paris, to, from, and back home. Because Mozart didn’t actually land a permanent position in Paris (he apparently was a bit picky) and so ended up back home in Salzburg where his dad had to get him a job, he was sorely disappointed. But his loss is our gain.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Darius Pridgen to not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council
Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election once his term in office is up at the end of the year. Pridgen has served as the Ellicott District representative for 12 years in the council. Read more here:
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
