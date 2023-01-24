ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
Costco Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Bakery Find — But the Price Is Much Different than Before

It’s always a delicious thing when Costco brings back its baked goods after pulling them off the shelves. But if you’re a fan of Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that the sweet dessert, with its cult following and a fair share of copycat recipes, is back at Costco. The not-so-great news? Just like everything else, the price has increased, and it will cost fans a bit more than they’re used to paying.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
