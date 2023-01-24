The Storm Lake Police Department has announced the recipients of their annual Service Awards. This year's Storm Lake PD Officer of the Year award winner is Thomas Lane. Office assistant Jessica Meyer is the winner of this year's Civilian of the Year. Lietenat Matt Younie and Officer Mitchell McDonald are the recipients of the Life Saving Award for their response to a call of an unconscious person choking. The Top Shooter Award goes to Officer Cody Cameron. The Five-Year Service Stripe Award goes to Officer Tyler Munden. Officer Vu Nguyen gets the police department's Duty Knife Award in recognition of graduating from the Storm Lake Police Department's Field Training Program.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO