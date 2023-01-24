Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident
A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
kscj.com
FIRE DAMAGES HAMILTON BLVD STRIP MALL
A FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO BUSINESSES IN A STRIP MALL ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD. FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 2129 HAMILTON JUST BEFORE 6 A.M. AND FOUND HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE OPA TIME RESTAURANT. UPON ENTERING, FIREFIGHTERS LOCATED A FIRE ABOVE THE RESTAURANT’S CEILING.. THE...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash
SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF EMMETSBURG CHILD
THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS STARTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA CHILD WHO DIED TUESDAY AT BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES,. PALO ALTO COUNTY EMT’S AND EMMETSBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET IN EMMETSBURG BACK ON JANUARY 19TH AROUND 1:30 P.M....
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
kscj.com
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Department Service Award Winners Announced
The Storm Lake Police Department has announced the recipients of their annual Service Awards. This year's Storm Lake PD Officer of the Year award winner is Thomas Lane. Office assistant Jessica Meyer is the winner of this year's Civilian of the Year. Lietenat Matt Younie and Officer Mitchell McDonald are the recipients of the Life Saving Award for their response to a call of an unconscious person choking. The Top Shooter Award goes to Officer Cody Cameron. The Five-Year Service Stripe Award goes to Officer Tyler Munden. Officer Vu Nguyen gets the police department's Duty Knife Award in recognition of graduating from the Storm Lake Police Department's Field Training Program.
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for supplying alcohol
SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
nwestiowa.com
Two people injured in rollover near Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull. Seventy-seven Pearl Georgia Kellen of Alton was driving south when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
