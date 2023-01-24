Read full article on original website
Finally, the Google News app for tablets gets Material You integration
An update to the Google News app for tablets is bringing Material You integration. This is a welcomed improvement because this application has been on the waitlist to get these beautification features. But why has there been a delay to integrate the Material You feature into the News app?. Well,...
Chrome now allows you to protect Incognito tabs with a fingerprint
Chrome for Android has received an interesting new functionality. You can now protect your Incognito tabs in Chrome on Android with a fingerprint, as many of you protect your phone from prying eyes. You can now place your Incognito tabs behind a fingerprint in Chrome for Android. This feature was...
Spice up your Pixel 7 Pro with this neat teardown wallpaper
If you own a Pixel 7 Pro, Google released a really nice teardown image of the device that looks great as wallpaper. Google occasionally takes teardown shots, and this one does look really nice, as you can see below. This Pixel 7 Pro teardown image makes for a great wallpaper.
New "self-healing display" patent points towards foldable iPhone or iPad
Apple has seemingly secured its second “self-healing display” patent (US-20230011092-A1) in the US, reports Gizmochina, in addition to a “crack-resistant display” patent. All of this seems to bring us closer to a foldable iPhone or iPad. Apple’s new “self-healing display” patent seems to bring us closer...
New rumor suggests only one Pixel tablet is coming to market
A new rumor has popped up suggesting that a Pixel Tablet Pro model, may not actually be a thing after all. Back in 2022, a rumor surfaced that stated Google would be looking to release two versions of the Pixel tablet it announced at its Fall event, a “pro” model and a standard model. Now it seems that may not be the case.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Now, TikTok allows direct messaging other users
While TikTok is stepping on the toes of major social media platforms, it’s not a social media platform itself; it’s a video-sharing app. However, a new feature that the company is pushing may change that just a bit. TikTok has now enabled DMs (Direct Messages), according to Phone Arena.
Galaxy S23 pre-order offers will include free storage upgrade
Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.
Zoom Virtual Agent aims to transform customer service
Videoconferencing giant Zoom has launched a new AI-powered conversational chatbot. Dubbed Zoom Virtual Agent, the new intelligent chatbot solution is touted to “transform the way businesses assist their customers and employees”. It will deliver better and faster support on mobile and the web, so businesses can provide efficient and cost-effective customer service.
Check out these official protective cases for Galaxy S23
Yesterday, we reported about a unique clear case for Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The cover featured a ring, LED, and potentially NFC connectivity. But it wasn’t “clear” if the accessory is an official offering from Samsung or a third-party solution. Turns out the Korean firm is readying this unusual case itself. German publication WinFuture has provided more visuals of the new Galaxy S23 cover. The publication has also given us images of a couple of other official protective cases for the new Samsung flagships.
Samsung builds Galaxy S23 hype with spectacular 3D projection
Samsung has ramped up its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch next week. To build some hype around the new flagships ahead of the big launch event on February 1, the company has put up a spectacular 3D projection promoting the devices on an office building in Italy. The projection covers the front of the Samsung District building in Milan with some cool visuals that highlight the camera capabilities of the unannounced phones.
Samsung obtains ISO certificate for business continuity amid crises
Samsung has been awarded for its resilience and business continuity efforts during the semiconductor downturn in recent years. The British Standards Institution (BSI) has honored the Korean firm’s Device Solutions (DS) division, which encompasses the semiconductor business, with the ISO 22301 Certificate for its international standard Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). This certificate recognizes an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis. BSI awards companies when their crisis resilience meets global standards.
Applications for the Snapdragon Insider Access Program are live
Have you been trying hard to become one of the Snapdragon Insiders? If yes, then the perfect opportunity to achieve your dreams is finally here for you! Qualcomm has opened its Snapdragon Insider Access Program and is now accepting applications. This program aims at improving and growing the Snapdragon community...
Galaxy S23 series will be first to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Corning has just confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series of smartphones will be the first to use the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. That display protection was announced by Corning at the very end of November. The Galaxy S23 phones will be first to utilize Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Google search will soon begin to show dealership inventories
Google search will help make shopping for your new car from local dealership inventories less stressful. Soon, dealerships would be able to show off their inventory on the search results page. This will help buyers to pick a new car and get full details on it without coming over to the dealership.
Here's everything OnePlus will announce on February 7
OnePlus’ February 7 event won’t be just about the OnePlus 11, not at all. The company actually has huge plans for it. Details have been leaking a little bit at a time, and a tipster has just listed (almost) everything we can expect OnePlus to announce on February 7.
Last Chance: Reserve your Galaxy S23 & Galaxy Book and get $100 in Samsung Credit
Samsung’s big Unpacked event is set for next week in San Francisco on February 1. Which means that you only have a few more days to get in your reservation for a new smartphone and/or a new laptop. Samsung will give you up to $100 in credit for reserving your new devices, so it makes it a no-brainer to do it.
iOS 17 details surface, don't expect big visual changes
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series this year, and some details have just surfaced. The report states that iOS 17 won’t bring a big visual overhaul or anything of the sort. iOS 17 details have surfaced, confirming minor visual changes. The source states...
This UGREEN 45W USB-C wall charger is a must-buy at $29
Right now, Amazon has the UGREEN 45W USB-C wall charger on sale for just $29.99. That is a really incredible price for what you’re getting here. That’s $10 off of its regular price, and it’s a dual USB-C charger too. So you can charge two devices at once here.
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
