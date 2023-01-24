Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.

2 DAYS AGO