Florida State

Florida's Big Three Power Companies Seek Rate Hikes

By Read Shepherd
 5 days ago

It looks like 2023 will mean higher electric bills for most of us, as Florida's largest power companies work to make up costs from last year's hurricanes.

Tampa Electric, Duke Energy, and Florida Power & Light have all filed rate increases with the Public Service Commission. If plans are approved, TECO and FP & L customers would see bills go up by 10% in April, or . Duke Energy customers could see a 20% hike, which could mean an extra $33 per 1,000 kwh.

Other rate hikes were approved in 2022 to help strengthen the state's electric grid and prevent further destruction from powerful storms that hit Florida. The first came in January, following a December request.

The PSC is scheduled to vote on these latest requests in March.

photo: Getty Images

Tampa, FL
