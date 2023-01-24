ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California district attorney has confirmed that a farmworker charged with killing seven people was enraged by a $100 work-related repair bill. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says Chunli Zhao told investigators his supervisor demanded that he pay for damage to his forklift after it collided with a bulldozer on a mushroom farm. Zhao says the co-worker operating the bulldozer was to blame for the crash. Authorities say the 66-year-old man shot and killed four people and wounded a fifth Monday at California Terra Garden in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He then allegedly went to a former worksite and killed three former co-workers.
Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California for its fourth straight win. Isa Silva’s 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones’ 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch. The Cardinal’s largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play. Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).
