Niall Horan Teases Third Album With ‘Heaven’-ly Song Snippet, Mystery Boxes Sent to Fans

By Gil Kaufman
 5 days ago

Back in October Niall Horan promised that the follow-up to his 2020 Heartbreak Weather album was just around the bend . Well, it looks like we’re about to turn that corner because on Monday (Jan. 23) the former One Direction star posted an acoustic snippet of a new song on TikTok to coincide with a cryptic website.

“God only knows where this could go/ Even if our love starts to grow out of control/ And you and me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on TikTok, rocking shorts, shades, a baseball hat and a sweatshirt while basking in the sun. In a previous clip, Horan sat in his SUV blasting the Beach Boys-esque song as someone knocked on the window and he asked, “ can I help you ?”

Horan’s been teasing new music for the past week, cheekily refusing to reveal the “Heaven”-ly song’s title, while dripping out snippets of music on piano and guitar . In a possible clue, though, his mysterious new site features the URL “ www.heavenwontbethesame.com ,” along with the singular image of a burning candle; that site links back to Horan’s TikTok. As uncovered by the singer’s intrepid fans, the new site’s source code encourages them to “ KEEP CHECKING BACK EVERY DAY .”

In addition, some fans have tweeted about receiving white boxes with the word “heaven” imprinted in a green square on top and featuring the same blue and white candle as the one on the website, as well as a QR code that links back to the site.

Horan is gearing up to be a coach on the upcoming 23rd season of The Voice , which is slated to air in the spring and feature fellow newbie Chance The Rapper alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. He also announced that this summer he’ll be playing festivals for the first time in his career, beginning with Boston Calling on May 23 followed by Pinkpop, Isle of Wight, Stavernfestivalen, TRNSMT, Colours of Ostrava, MEO Sudoeste, Sziget and Electric Picnic.

Watch Horan’s TikTok and one of the mystery packages below.

The Kid LAROI Hopes to Find ‘Love Again’ on New Single: Stream It Now

The Kid LAROI unveiled his newest single “Love Again” on Friday (Jan. 27) via Columbia Records. Related The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer 01/27/2023 On the upbeat track, the rising pop star yearns, “Can we find love again?/ Is this time the end?/ Tell me,” over a loose acoustic guitar line and fuzzed out instrumentation. The accompanying music video finds him wallowing in a darkened bedroom as he reflects on the sunnier days of the relationship at the song’s core. “Love Again” follows the soul-searching “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was” as the second taste off The Kid Laroi’s...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “Lavender Haze.” Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.” Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.” Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below. More from BillboardSam Smith Makes a Joyful Noise With New Album 'Gloria': Stream It NowThe Rose Reflect on 'Heal Together' World Tour & Their Own Healing JourneyLil Baby Gets Mistaken for 'Little Babies' in New 'SNL' Promo
Community Policy