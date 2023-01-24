Niall Horan Teases Third Album With ‘Heaven’-ly Song Snippet, Mystery Boxes Sent to Fans

Back in October Niall Horan promised that the follow-up to his 2020 Heartbreak Weather album was just around the bend . Well, it looks like we’re about to turn that corner because on Monday (Jan. 23) the former One Direction star posted an acoustic snippet of a new song on TikTok to coincide with a cryptic website.

“God only knows where this could go/ Even if our love starts to grow out of control/ And you and me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on TikTok, rocking shorts, shades, a baseball hat and a sweatshirt while basking in the sun. In a previous clip, Horan sat in his SUV blasting the Beach Boys-esque song as someone knocked on the window and he asked, “ can I help you ?”

Horan’s been teasing new music for the past week, cheekily refusing to reveal the “Heaven”-ly song’s title, while dripping out snippets of music on piano and guitar . In a possible clue, though, his mysterious new site features the URL “ www.heavenwontbethesame.com ,” along with the singular image of a burning candle; that site links back to Horan’s TikTok. As uncovered by the singer’s intrepid fans, the new site’s source code encourages them to “ KEEP CHECKING BACK EVERY DAY .”

In addition, some fans have tweeted about receiving white boxes with the word “heaven” imprinted in a green square on top and featuring the same blue and white candle as the one on the website, as well as a QR code that links back to the site.

Horan is gearing up to be a coach on the upcoming 23rd season of The Voice , which is slated to air in the spring and feature fellow newbie Chance The Rapper alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. He also announced that this summer he’ll be playing festivals for the first time in his career, beginning with Boston Calling on May 23 followed by Pinkpop, Isle of Wight, Stavernfestivalen, TRNSMT, Colours of Ostrava, MEO Sudoeste, Sziget and Electric Picnic.

Watch Horan’s TikTok and one of the mystery packages below.