Read full article on original website
Related
Kotaku
GoldenEye 007's Finally On Switch And Xbox, But It Needs Some Work
After years and years of rumors, whispers, fan outcry, and endless internet theories, Rare’s beloved Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, GoldenEye 007, is finally out on modern consoles. And while for many this is something to celebrate, these new ports aren’t quite as good as they could have been.
Kotaku
Amazon’s Tomb Raider Show Reportedly Being Written By Fleabag Creator
If you, like me, are having trouble keeping track of all the video game adaptations coming to TV and film, you may have forgotten that a Tomb Raider series is in development over at Amazon. Well, friends, I will not be forgetting about this show any time soon, now that writer/actor/comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly writing the script for the show.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
Kotaku
Assassin’s Creed Comic May Have Hidden Message From Frustrated Artist
This year the Assassin’s Creed franchise turns 15 years old. In that time, the franchise has expanded into multiple games, mobile spin-offs, books, movies, shorts, and more. It’s a big, complicated universe that involves historical conspiracies, shadowy cults, and ancient aliens. And those ancient aliens, the Isu, have a complex language, and it’s that language that seems to have frustrated an artist working on a newly released Assassin’s Creed comic.
Comments / 0