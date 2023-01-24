Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte Flair On Breaking Their Record Would Get Massive Rating
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who are fed up with seeing her win titles all the time. That being said, no one can deny just how talented Flair is in the ring. Her father Ric Flair also made a very interesting claim about her surpassing his World Title reigns as well.
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Sends Strange Message To Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble
Uncle Howdy has been up to something ever since he made his presence felt during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure sent out a strange message to Alexa Bliss. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble tonight. Little...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Botches Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s first run with WWE came to a unexpected end on November 4, 2021. Tonight, Nia Jax made her return to the company but that comeback wasn’t perfect. Nia Jax appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the 30th entrant. WWE messed up her comeback big time because they hit her music before the countdown.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega revealed that she’ll be making her presence felt at the Women’s Royal Rumble match during a previous episode of SmackDown. Now, she finally knows her number. WWE just dropped a new video on their Twitter. In the video, Zelina Vega can be seen picking her number for the match. The video ends with Zelina looking at her number and laughing without revealing her order of entry.
ringsidenews.com
Potential Spoilers On Multiple Surprise Royal Rumble Match Entrants
The 2023 Royal Rumble take place in San Antonio, Texas this weekend, and plenty of fans are waiting for surprises. The premium live event will mark the start of the Road To WrestleMania. Featuring 30-person Royal Rumble matches for both the men’s and women’s divisions, the winner will get to take on the respective World Champions at WrestleMania. There is undoubtedly a lot of hype surrounding the event. Now it seems that the presence of certain NXT and WWE superstars will add to that hype.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For January 27, 2023
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Reacts To Botching WWE Royal Rumble Spot For Second Consecutive Year
Kofi Kingston is certainly a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in WWE for over a decade. He has competed in several memorable matches and won various championships. Every year, during the Royal Rumble, fans wait in anticipation for one of Kingston’s crazy elimination spots. Unfortunately, Kingston suffered yet another botch during this year’s Rumble match and has now reacted to the same.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
ringsidenews.com
Why WarnerMedia Had Issues With Mark Briscoe Appearing On AEW Television
Jay Briscoe was a decorated pro wrestler throughout his career. The Briscoes were named Tag Team of the Decade by Ring of Honor for the 2010s, and also won the 2021 Tag Team of the Year award. In March 2022, Jay and Mark Briscoe were nominated to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Sadly, Jay Briscoe is no longer with us following last week’s tragedy. Jay Briscoe passed away on January 17th after a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. One other person was killed in the collision, and two others, Briscoe’s daughters, were injured. Even after Jay Briscoe’s passing, WarnerMedia had an issue with Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW television, but they had a different reason to ban each Briscoe brother.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ First Remarks After Shocking Conclusion To WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns had a huge test waiting for Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Honorary Uce made his move and that led to a shocking turn of events last night at the Alamodome. Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 after she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Tonight, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day finally got the first Royal Rumble win of her career. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was the second-last match on the card for...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, it seems he suffered an injury very recently, which led to WWE changing plans for him at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Making Plans For Uncle Howdy At Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt made a surprise return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, revealing the formation of his highly anticipated Wyatt 6 faction. He has since been captivating audiences with his eerie promos. Uncle Howdy has been part of WWE programming for a while now, and it appears that WWE has big plans for him at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.
Comments / 0