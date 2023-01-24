Read full article on original website
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Recent WOW Episode Holds Steady In Viewership, Sees Increase In Key Demographic Ratings
According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the January 15th edition of WOW (Women of Wrestling) on CBS Media Ventures was watched by 308,000 viewers, which was relatively similar to the number from the previous week’s episode and marks six consecutive weeks that viewership was over 300,000. WOW did see...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Kevin Owens outplays The Bloodline again, Brock Lesnar ready for Royal Rumble
The Bloodline is a mess and Kevin Owens remains the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' dominance in quite some time. Owens got the better of Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos ahead of his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Reigns was notably absent...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Star Now Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Monday’s RAW 30 special saw Lesnar return to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX then featured a segment where WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted Theory to taunt him over the Royal Rumble. The Miz interrupted them, and insisted he will be the one to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. A fight broke out after Theory and The Miz attacked The New Day. Lashley then interrupted and attacked all four Superstars.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on a New WWE Gimmick and Returns at the Royal Rumble
As we’ve noted, there’s been talk that Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona may return to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight, with Cardona possibly bringing back his Zack Ryder gimmick. Green has been signed for a few months, and has been waiting on creative plans for her return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on a Wrestling Couple and Character Returning to WWE Soon
It looks like Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are headed back to WWE together, perhaps as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Green and Cardona have been rumored to return to WWE for some time now. Now a new report from PWInsider notes how the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona is done with the company. Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry in a match that should air on February 2 or February 9.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why The Undertaker Lost Sleep Over Recent One-Man Show Performance, Taker on Being a Rookie Again In His Career
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was not satisfied with his one-man show performance during Survivor Series Weekend back in November, but he’s adjusting to this new part of his career. Taker held his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” back in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November, at...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Superstar Possibly Injured Going Into the Royal Rumble (UPDATED)
Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Attendance News, Triple H Reveals More Big Success from The Rumble
WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 51,338 fans in attendance at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. For what it’s worth, WrestleTix noted on Saturday morning that there were 451 tickets available at around 7am. As of that point, there were 44,417 tickets distributed for a setup/capacity of 44,868. The resale number at that point was 1,411. While WWE announced 51,338 fans in attendance, they often boost that number by a few thousand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special
The full three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special for ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has been released. You can see the full video below. The Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped last Wednesday from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The special features tributes to Briscoe, including an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, plus a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Matches taped were Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels.
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
WWE is just a couple of hours away from presenting their Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select has revealed the match order for this evening’s event. If you wish to avoid knowing the order than consider everything below a SPOILER. -Men’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Aims To Make NJPW The Best Company In The World In 2023, Talks Fans Being Able To Cheer Again
Will Ospreay is ready to make New Japan Pro Wrestling the top company in the world once again. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spoke about this topic during his recent interview with Tokyo Sports, which also included him looking back on the hardships he’s had to endure the last two years, including nearly dying from kidney disease. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
