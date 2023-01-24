ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

‘It’s a monumental day:’ Gov. Abbott, officials attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building

By Michael Garcia
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy