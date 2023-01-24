ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sk8Im_0kPaTVI200

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an interview the New York congressman did with Brazilian podcast Rádio Novelo Apresenta.

In the clip from Dec. 7, Santos claimed that he was also a victim of alleged vandalism, which occurred while he and his husband were at a New Year's Eve Party.

"It was vandalized because we were at a Republican Party in Florida in December 2020. So that's it. I've experienced vandalism," Santos said. "We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police — a police escort standing in front of our house."

Maddow reached out to Santos' office for comment but didn't receive a response.

While he didn't go into much detail about the alleged assassination attempt, Santos described another act of violence that allegedly took place on Fifth Avenue in the summer of 2021.

"I was mugged by two men," Santos said. "Before asking any questions, they weren't Black, they were even white, but they robbed me, took my briefcase, took my shoes and my watch. And that was in broad daylight. It was 3 p.m. I was leaving my office, going to the garage, getting my car, and I was mugged," he claimed, adding later: "The fear is real. It's surreal what we live through here."

The podcast hosts, who asked Santos for a police report documenting what happened, still haven't received a response, Maddow added.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In the same interview, the New York Republican explained his stance on immigration and specified that he is against undocumented immigrants because he is "assiduously critical of people who want to start their American Dream" the "wrong way".

He added, "Imagine starting a relationship with a lie or someone doing something wrong, right?"

But Santos himself has been dishonest about his professional and educational background, and continues to add more falsehoods to his ever-expanding list.

A Brazilian drag artist who says she knew Santos when he dressed in drag in Brazil recalled that the Republican congressman was a supporter of the country's progressive president during his younger years.

Eula Rochard made headlines for circulating a photo she claims is of Santos dressed in a red dress, Insider reported.

Santos, she said, went from backing left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to turning into "this crazy thing" after coming to the United States.

The New York Republican now embraces anti-LGBTQ policies and has accused the left of trying to "groom" kids – a conservative talking point that falsely equates sexual orientation and gender identity with pedophilia.

But prior to his incarnation, Santos supported Lula in the 2000s, who is a progressive.

"Lula promised to make laws to help us gays," Rochard said. "They were all Lulistas and Anthony was too because he hung out with us," Rochard told Insider, adding that "Anthony" was the name Santos used in Brazil.

Santos first denied performing as a drag queen, but later backtracked and told reporters, "I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life."

More videos have since emerged, revealing that it was more than a one-time thing.

Santos has increasingly become the subject of late-night mockery, prompting him to lash out on Monday.

"I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far," Santos tweeted. "Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up."

Comments / 246

George
4d ago

that's probably a lie too!, the only thing about that is that one day it may happen to him for real!, you can't just keep on stomping on the people and think nothing is going to happen to you!

Reply(5)
53
Conroy Williamson
4d ago

something is seriously seriously wrong with that man or whatever he refer to his self as if the Republican party don't get rid of him soon it is definitely going to cost them in 2024 they are a bunch of old pathetic man greed and power have control their life and any morals they ever had but at the end of the day they have to answer for their own sense on how they treat other humans because in life when someone thinks everything is about them there is really no them

Reply(1)
28
Peter Edwards
4d ago

The right wing republicans denounced and canceled Jesse Smallet for lying about being mugged and he was only an actor!!! But their allowing this bum to serve in congress??

Reply(2)
32
Related
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Why Investigate George Santos, and Not Elizabeth Warren?

New York is overrun by an endless crime wave unleashed by Democrats who decided that criminals were the real victims and should be set free and no longer locked up for minor offenses like shoplifting or violent assault, have dedicated all the state’s prosecutorial resources to investigating Republicans. This...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Petitions for George Santos to Leave Congress Surpass 142,000 Signatures

Petitions calling on Representative George Santos of New York to resign surpassed 142,000 signatures Sunday evening. Santos, a first-term Republican Congressman representing parts of Long Island and Queens, has faced accusations of lying about his personal, professional and academic background while campaigning. His scandal has sparked the ire of Democrats and some Republicans, who have demanded he step down.
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
213K+
Followers
22K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy