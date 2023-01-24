ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mykdkd.com

Clinton Middle School Recognizes Student Author Daniel Peek with Book Signing

Clinton Middle School hosted a public book launch and signing event for the publication of Wings of a Bird, written by Clinton resident and 8th grade student Daniel Peek. The event was attended by State Representative Jim Kalberloh, as well as by Clinton Mayor Carla Moberly, Clinton School Board member Susan Jones-Hard, District Superintendent Brian Wishard, as well as school administrators, faculty, and staff, Clinton Middle School students, and other members of the community who came to congratulate Peek on his accomplishment and wish him well. Peek’s mother Jeanne Peek and his sister Kayla Burgess were in attendance as well, beaming with pride.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Recognizing Excellence at The Clinton Middle School

Developing a culture of excellence is a priority in the Clinton School District. When these high levels of achievement and expectations are attained, it’s important for us to recognize it. At Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, the district recognized Clinton Middle School students. The board had the opportunity...
CLINTON, MO
FOX2Now

Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction

CLINTON, Mo. — On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela “Angie” Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged. A...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Eric H. Williamson

Funeral Services will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in rural Appleton City, Missouri, immediately following the funeral service. Memorial donations came be made to the American Cancer...
APPLETON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County

A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals

Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
CAMDENTON, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot

KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
NEVADA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy