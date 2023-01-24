Clinton Middle School hosted a public book launch and signing event for the publication of Wings of a Bird, written by Clinton resident and 8th grade student Daniel Peek. The event was attended by State Representative Jim Kalberloh, as well as by Clinton Mayor Carla Moberly, Clinton School Board member Susan Jones-Hard, District Superintendent Brian Wishard, as well as school administrators, faculty, and staff, Clinton Middle School students, and other members of the community who came to congratulate Peek on his accomplishment and wish him well. Peek’s mother Jeanne Peek and his sister Kayla Burgess were in attendance as well, beaming with pride.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO