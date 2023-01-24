Read full article on original website
Related
mykdkd.com
Clinton Middle School Recognizes Student Author Daniel Peek with Book Signing
Clinton Middle School hosted a public book launch and signing event for the publication of Wings of a Bird, written by Clinton resident and 8th grade student Daniel Peek. The event was attended by State Representative Jim Kalberloh, as well as by Clinton Mayor Carla Moberly, Clinton School Board member Susan Jones-Hard, District Superintendent Brian Wishard, as well as school administrators, faculty, and staff, Clinton Middle School students, and other members of the community who came to congratulate Peek on his accomplishment and wish him well. Peek’s mother Jeanne Peek and his sister Kayla Burgess were in attendance as well, beaming with pride.
mykdkd.com
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
mykdkd.com
All Students and Staff at Clinton School District are Safe and Conducting School as Normal
The Clinton School District has received concerns from parents and community members that there is an active shooter at Clinton High School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT ANY OF OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. All students and staff are safe and conducting school as normal. As a reminder, if they were...
mykdkd.com
Recognizing Excellence at The Clinton Middle School
Developing a culture of excellence is a priority in the Clinton School District. When these high levels of achievement and expectations are attained, it’s important for us to recognize it. At Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, the district recognized Clinton Middle School students. The board had the opportunity...
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction
CLINTON, Mo. — On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela “Angie” Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged. A...
mykdkd.com
Eric H. Williamson
Funeral Services will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in rural Appleton City, Missouri, immediately following the funeral service. Memorial donations came be made to the American Cancer...
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
KRMS Radio
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
KMBC.com
Louisburg municipal judge resigns after city discovers he was serving without valid law license
LOUISBURG, Kan. — A judge in Louisburg, Kan., has resigned after the city became aware of his law license expiring while he was still serving as a judge. Former municipal judge David Ruder began serving as a judge in the city in 2008. In a statement issued on Tuesday...
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot
KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0