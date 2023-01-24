Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Delivers Simple Message After WWE Royal Rumble Win and Sami Zayn’s Turn, Zayn vs. Reigns Note
Sami Zayn has turned on The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. Reigns left Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the back, and brought Zayn to the ring with him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
EJ Nduka Makes AEW Debut At Today’s Dark Tapings From Universal Studios
EJ Nduka has made his AEW debut. The former WWE prospect and MLW star appeared at today’s tapings for AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Nduka took on AEW fan-favorite, Konosuke Takeshita in a match that will air at a later date. As previously...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Funeral Will Stream Live On Youtube For Those Who Cannot Attend In Person
The funeral for ROH legend Jay Briscoe will be streaming live on Youtube this Sunday at 1pm EST. Briscoe tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th after getting into a car accident. AEW President Tony Khan recently held a tribute show for the former world champion, which was released for free on Honor Club and the official ROH Youtube page. Wrestling stars from around the world, including talents from WWE, AEW, NPW, GCW, NWA, IMPACT, etc. have paid their respects to Briscoe, calling him and his brother Mark a trailblazer for tag team wrestling.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Six-Man Tag Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Full Preview
AEW President Tony Khas has announced on Twitter that the Best Friends (Chuck & Trent) will be teaming with Danhausen to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnuam Singh on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Lexington, Kentucky. Tonight’s show will also feature Adam Page warming up for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 1/27/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Liv Morgan Has Pitched To WWE Officials About Starting First In 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star noted that she has pitched to officials about starting out the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in the first entry:. “I am hoping and I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Star Now Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Monday’s RAW 30 special saw Lesnar return to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX then featured a segment where WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted Theory to taunt him over the Royal Rumble. The Miz interrupted them, and insisted he will be the one to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. A fight broke out after Theory and The Miz attacked The New Day. Lashley then interrupted and attacked all four Superstars.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair On Facing Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble: “Always A Chance For Something Weird To Happen”
Bianca Belair is ready to face Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble but is staying on her toes in case something weird happens. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke about this topic during a chat with Wrestling Inc. at media day for the Rumble, where she revealed that she plans on unleashing some frustration she had on Bliss after their multiple encounters on television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble?, Updated Listings for the Men’s and Women’s Rumble Matches
The final card is shaping up for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We noted earlier this week how Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to eliminate his father in the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roxanne Perez Says Current AEW Star Was A Huge Inspiration For Her
Roxanne Perez is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, and she wouldn’t be where she was today without the inspiration of those that came before her. The current NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Faction 919 to discuss this very topic, where she revealed that AEW Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) was a tremendous influence on her, then discusses the importance of being apart of the NXT Women’s Title lineage. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Spoilers from 1/28/2023 (Day Session)
AEW returned to Universal Studios on Saturday for another round of AEW Dark tapings on Soundstage 19. These matches will air on future AEW Dark episodes. You can click here for full spoilers from the Night Session, which ran from 7-10pm. Below are full spoilers from the Day Session, which ran from 2-5pm:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Comments On NBA Superstar Doing DX Crotch Chop, Royal Rumble Edition Of The Bump Now Online
Philadelphia 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid recently got fined by the NBA for doing a DX crotch chop celebration during a game against The Brooklyn Nets. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to a clip of Embiid online and writes, “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Film Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week. As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Results 1/27/23
On the heels of not only a very special, and emotional Dynamite, but a very good pro wrestling show… it’s time for Rampage! Some big matches on tap this week,:. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt vs. The Best FriendsHausen. Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta. Make sure...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Impressed By Cody Rhodes’ Quick Recovery
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about being impressed that Cody Rhodes will be back in time for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble match where he will compete against 30 other stars after undergoing surgery last June.
Comments / 0