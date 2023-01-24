On a personal note, I attended the memorial service for Jerry Hughes at UCM on Thursday afternoon. He graduated from UCM in 1971 and 1979 and was the Athletics Director at UCM from Jan. of 1983 until his passing this past Sat., Jan. 21st. My love for UCM athletics began in the fall of 1983 when I was a freshman at UCM (CMSU for us old folks). Jerry will be missed by a large number of people at UCM, the MIAA Conference, Division II athletics and of course, family and friends.

