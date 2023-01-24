Read full article on original website
All Students and Staff at Clinton School District are Safe and Conducting School as Normal
The Clinton School District has received concerns from parents and community members that there is an active shooter at Clinton High School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT ANY OF OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. All students and staff are safe and conducting school as normal. As a reminder, if they were...
Weekly Update From the Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce
On a personal note, I attended the memorial service for Jerry Hughes at UCM on Thursday afternoon. He graduated from UCM in 1971 and 1979 and was the Athletics Director at UCM from Jan. of 1983 until his passing this past Sat., Jan. 21st. My love for UCM athletics began in the fall of 1983 when I was a freshman at UCM (CMSU for us old folks). Jerry will be missed by a large number of people at UCM, the MIAA Conference, Division II athletics and of course, family and friends.
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
Eric H. Williamson
Funeral Services will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in rural Appleton City, Missouri, immediately following the funeral service. Memorial donations came be made to the American Cancer...
Clinton Main Street and Missouri Main Street Connection Visit State Representative Jim Kalberloh
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Clinton Main Street joined efforts with Missouri Main Street Connection to visit our State Representative, Jim Kalberloh, to share our local revitalization successes, as well as our goals. Clinton Main Street says it was a great day!
