Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?
The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregonian.com
Prineville woman is passionate about promoting the Western way of living
When it comes to anything related to the Crooked River Roundup (CRR), one will not have to look very far to find Linda Smith involved in some way. Smith has been the CRR Queen Coordinator and chair since 2017. She also became a member of the board within the past year. She was born and raised in Crook County and has always been in love with rodeos. She was a CRR princess while in high school and has continued the passion throughout her entire life.
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station
Despite long and loud opposition by some neighbors to a planned retail development in southeast Bend due to a disputed gas station, a city planner is urging the city council not to hear their appeal of the project’s approval and to let the matter go to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. The post Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Trees And Signs Destroyed In NW Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police are investigating the recent destruction of 32 trees, along with vandalism of 10 street signs in Northwest Crossing. Vandals also damaged signs at Summit High School and spun “donuts” in the lawn. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says it rises to the level of...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
kbnd.com
Deschutes Sheriff's Office Looks To Add Deputies
BEND, Or -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office needs to hire more deputies to be fully staffed. “Right now, we’ve got 23 deputy sheriff openings, and that’s split between our Corrections Division and our Patrol Division. Usually when things are going well in the private sector, it’s more difficult for us to find individuals,” says Sheriff Shane Nelson adding existing staff have to pick up the slack through overtime, so law enforcement efforts don’t suffer.
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
columbiagorgenews.com
Wasco County DA seeking dismissal of over 100 convictions
From Alice Lundell, Director of Communications with the Oregon Justice Resource Center— PORTLAND, Ore. – The District Attorney of Wasco County Matthew Ellis has begun asking the court to overturn more than 100 felony, misdemeanor, and violation convictions and contempt findings following an independent review of cases involving discredited former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen. Ellis asked The FA:IR Law Project (FLP), a program of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, to conduct an independent review of cases that may have been tainted by Kienlen’s involvement. Kienlen worked on hundreds of cases in The Dalles before a disciplinary action for his dishonesty was publicly revealed two years ago.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested twice in 10 hours, including for brandishing gun
A Bend man was in custody after police say he waved a gun at multiple people Tuesday afternoon. This came 10 hours after he was arrested for DUII and was released. Bend Police say this all started at about 1:15 a.m. with a report that someone waved a firearm at employees at the 7-Eleven on NW Galveston Avenue. That person left in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.
