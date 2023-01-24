Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market
A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say
A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
2 homeless after Allentown row home blaze, fire official says
Two men were displaced early Friday after flames ignited a corner row home in Allentown, a city fire official said. City Fire Capt. John Christopher said the blaze began at about 2:30 a.m. at the home on North Seventh Street. Two male residents got out safely, he said. Crews were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunfire hits car during confrontation on Route 61
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - In Schuylkill County, gunfire hit a car during a confrontation involving two vehicles on Route 61. State Police say the confrontation started around 6 p.m. Friday night in the area of The Freeze ice cream parlor. As the cars traveled south on Route 61 a person...
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Benefit concert to honor fallen New Tripoli firefighters
KEMPTON, Pa. - A benefit concert will be held in honor of the New Tripoli, Lehigh County firefighters who were killed while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County last month. The concert will celebrate the lives of firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. It will be held 7...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton
Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
Trenton Police Investigating Shooting And Stabbing
January 28, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:20 p.m. today January 28, 2023 Trenton Police were summoned to the first block…
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
Meth dealer hit 100+ mph in chase along routes 33 and 22, troopers say
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 case started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
