Allentown, PA

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market

A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say

A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
Gunfire hits car during confrontation on Route 61

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - In Schuylkill County, gunfire hit a car during a confrontation involving two vehicles on Route 61. State Police say the confrontation started around 6 p.m. Friday night in the area of The Freeze ice cream parlor. As the cars traveled south on Route 61 a person...
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
Benefit concert to honor fallen New Tripoli firefighters

KEMPTON, Pa. - A benefit concert will be held in honor of the New Tripoli, Lehigh County firefighters who were killed while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County last month. The concert will celebrate the lives of firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. It will be held 7...
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton

Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
