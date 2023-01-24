Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany
A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Is it Legal to Repair Rather Than Replace a CPAP Machine?
It was 2011 when Schenectady handyman Dave West fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into oncoming traffic. The accident left his heart in a state of atrial fibrillation and six of his ribs cracked. It wasn't until later that he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which caused the crash. As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't already hard enough, this condition randomly starts and stops your breathing as you sleep. People who suffer from sleep apnea have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine in order to sleep soundly. Otherwise, like West, they could stop breathing as much as once every second at any given moment (Andrew Waite, The Daily Gazette).
Powerball is $500M! NY’s Luckiest Lotto Hub is One Hour from Albany
Tonight's Powerball jackpot from the NY Lottery is already over $500 million dollars and that number is growing. If you plan on playing tonight and haven't gotten your tickets- and don't mind traveling a little bit - then this is for you!. We've told you many times to get your...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
There’s Good And Bad News From One Capital Region Board Game Café
Fans of Capital Region board game café staple Bard and Baker have good news and bad news for the year ahead. While one branch is undergoing a major expansion, another will be closing up shop in 2023. Bard and Baker brought the board game café craze to the Capital...
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation
There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
Country Riser To Bring Special Acoustic Tour To Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
One of Country music's most compelling rising stars is bringing her acoustic tour to the Collar City. If you were at the Chris Stapleton show at SPAC last summer or either of the Luke Combs shows at the MVP Arena this past fall, you were introduced to Morgan Wade. As I look back on my experience witnessing both of those amazing performances, words like intense, authentic, and truth come to mind to describe Morgan as an artist. She sings every word with conviction and passion, and you know she means what she sings.
Family Feud Loved Canajoharie Crew so Much They Invited Them Back!
This is the kind of family you want to hang out with - unfiltered, self-deprecating, and wildly fun!. Shout out to the Logan family from Canojahrie who spent a few episodes battling other families on CW's Family Feud, and they didn't disappoint. But, have we seen the last of them?
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors
They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
Back At SPAC! DMB Announces Summer Saratoga Dates And New Album
The most popular Saratoga Performing Arts Center act is coming back this summer. Dave Matthews Band announced they'll play SPAC almost one year to the day after they smashed a huge Saratoga record in 2022. DMB loves playing shows in the Capital Region and SPAC is almost always a yearly...
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
